Monday – September 3, 2018

Joseph Habedank reclaims the #1 spot this week with “Jailbreak.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael Combs‘s “I Can Trust Him” for the second week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Carolina Boys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
20
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
2
|
3
|
14
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
10
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
17
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
4
|
5
|
13
|
9
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
19
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
14
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
16
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
7
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
7
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
9
|
11
|
14
|
4
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
14
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
13
|
16
|
6
|Anything Less
|Talleys
|
13
|
14
|
21
|
5
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
12
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
16
|
1
|
21
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
1
|
17
|
17
|
20
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
8
|
18
|
29
|
2
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
19
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
2
|
20
|
19
|
18
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
9
|
21
|
23
|
10
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
12
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
21
|
23
|
25
|
6
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
23
|
24
|
28
|
5
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
24
|
25
|
*
|
1
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
25
|
26
|
11
|
21
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
3
|
27
|
26
|
3
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
26
|
28
|
20
|
21
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
29
|
24
|
17
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
18
|
30
|
31
|
3
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
30
|
31
|
34
|
2
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
31
|
32
|
30
|
8
|Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord)
|Steeles
|
28
|
33
|32
|
26
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
1(6)
|
34
|
33
|
2
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
33
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Running
|Martins
|
36
|
37
|
40
|
2
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
37
|
38
|
27
|
19
|I Know Him
|Inspirations
|
17
|
39
|
*
|
1
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
39
|
40
|
35
|
5
|Mount Testimony
|Lore Family
|
35
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
