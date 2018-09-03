Ad
News Ticker

Monday – September 3, 2018

September 3, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedank reclaims the #1 spot this week with “Jailbreak.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael Combs‘s “I Can Trust Him” for the second week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three BridgesMaster’s Promise, and Carolina Boys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
20
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
2
3
14
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
2
3
4
10
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
3
4
8
17
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
4
5
13
9
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
5
6
6
19
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
4
7
7
14
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
7
8
5
16
 Be Brave McKameys
5
9
10
7
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
9
10
9
7
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
9
11
14
4
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
11
12
12
14
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
13
16
6
 Anything Less Talleys
13
14
21
5
 Watch & See Erwins
14
15
15
12
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
16
1
21
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
1
17
17
20
 Yours Amen Isaacs
8
18
29
2
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
18
19
18
19
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
2
20
19
18
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
9
21
23
10
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
21
22
22
12
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
21
23
25
6
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
23
24
28
5
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
24
25
*
1
 Little Is Much Michael English
25
26
11
21
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
3
27
26
3
 Run the Race Hyssongs
26
28
20
21
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
1(2)
29
24
17
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
18
30
31
3
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
30
31
34
2
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
31
32
30
8
 Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord) Steeles
28
33
 32
26
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
1(6)
34
33
2
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
33
35
*
1
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
35
36
*
1
 Running Martins
36
37
40
2
 Faithful Whisnants
37
38
27
19
 I Know Him Inspirations
17
39
*
1
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
39
40
35
5
 Mount Testimony Lore Family
35
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes