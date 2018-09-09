Monday – September 10, 2018

LeFevre Quartet scores their first #1 hit from their New Day Records debut with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” for the first week making it his third consecutive Fan Favorite single. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Talleys, Three Bridges, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
15
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
11
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
8
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
15
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
10
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
8
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
18
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
4
|
8
|
11
|
5
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
17
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
5
|
10
|
13
|
7
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
10
|
11
|
6
|
20
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
15
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
13
|
18
|
3
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
6
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
14
|
15
|
25
|
2
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
15
|
16
|
23
|
7
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
15
|
13
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
18
|
1
|
21
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
19
|
22
|
13
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
11
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
20
|
21
|
30
|
4
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
21
|
22
|
27
|
4
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
22
|
23
|
16
|
22
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
1
|
24
|
19
|
20
|Find Me Faithful
|Perrys
|
2
|
25
|
35
|
2
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
25
|
26
|
24
|
6
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
24
|
27
|
37
|
3
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
27
|
28
|
34
|
3
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
28
|
29
|
20
|
19
|Be An Overcomer
|Hoppers
|
9
|
30
|
36
|
2
|Running
|Martins
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
22
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
32
|
29
|
18
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
18
|
33
|*
|
1
|Living In the Middle of His Will
|Sunday Drive
|
33
|
34
|
39
|
2
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
34
|
35
|
31
|
3
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
31
|
36
|
32
|
9
|Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord)
|Steeles
|
28
|
37
|
17
|
21
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
8
|
38
|
**
|
4
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
33
|
39
|
**
|
6
|Another Day
|Sisters
|
34
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Love at First Sight
|Pruitt Family
|
35
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
