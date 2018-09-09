Ad
Monday – September 10, 2018

September 9, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet scores their first #1 hit from their New Day Records debut with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” for the first week making it his third consecutive Fan Favorite single. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The TalleysThree Bridges, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
15
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1
2
3
11
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
3
9
8
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
4
7
15
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
5
5
10
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
5
6
10
8
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
7
4
18
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
4
8
11
5
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
8
9
8
17
 Be Brave McKameys
5
10
13
7
 Anything Less Taylors
10
11
6
20
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
4
12
12
15
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
13
18
3
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
13
14
14
6
 Watch & See Erwins
14
15
25
2
 Little Is Much Michael English
15
16
23
7
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
16
17
15
13
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
18
1
21
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
19
22
13
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
19
20
21
11
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
20
21
30
4
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
21
22
27
4
 Run the Race Hyssongs
22
23
16
22
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
1
24
19
20
 Find Me Faithful Perrys
2
25
35
2
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
25
26
24
6
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
24
27
37
3
 Faithful Whisnants
27
28
34
3
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
28
29
20
19
 Be An Overcomer Hoppers
9
30
36
2
 Running Martins
30
31
28
22
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
1(2)
32
29
18
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
18
33
 *
1
 Living In the Middle of His Will Sunday Drive
33
34
39
2
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
34
35
31
3
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
31
36
32
9
 Psalm 113 (Praise Ye the Lord) Steeles
28
37
17
21
 Yours Amen Isaacs
8
38
**
4
 The Return Soul’d Out
33
39
**
6
 Another Day Sisters
34
40
*
1
 Love at First Sight Pruitt Family
35
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

