Joy Holden Releases New Single Even In The Wind

Spartanburg, SC – (September 12, 2018) – Christian recording artist Joy Holden has announced the release of her new single, “Even in the Wind.” This is her second release from Joy’s newest project As Long As You Breathe.

Written by BMI award winners Monty Lane Allen and Robert Arthur, Even In The Wind shares a poignant message of God’s timeless ability to speak to us in the everyday moments of life.

Joy says that she was first introduced to the song last Fall before completing As Long As You Breathe, and she knew immediately that she had to record it. She shared “it’s a beautiful song with a simple message and one that all generations gravitate towards. As the lyrics say, listen one time (to His voice) and you’re never the same.”

Even In The Wind was recorded at Gorilla Nest Studios and engineered by Grammy award winner, Chris Latham. Beautifully written and featuring some of Nashville’s finest musicians, it’s no wonder this song is being so well-received.

Joy will be on stage at Dollywood on October 17 and 18, and is excited to share her newest project with audiences there.

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a recent return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.