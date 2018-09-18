Ad
Premier of Gospel Music Hymn Sing – Heaven’s Jubilee! Takes Over Sun Valley 14 Movie Theatre In Indian Trail, North Carolina

NASHVILLE, TN (September 14, 2018) – The newest release in Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing series, Heaven’s Jubilee! Live at Indian Trail took over the Sun Valley 14 movie theater in Indian Trail, North Carolina this week for a pre-screening of the live DVD.

Joined by select artists, Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Tribute Quartet, The Whisnants, Mylon Hayes Family, Stan Whitmire, and Sandy Payton, the 2018 Gospel Music Hymn Sing Tour strives to preserve and promote the value of the art-form of Congregational Hymn Singing.

What began as a simple “sing-along,” during a gospel concert in a small Indiana theater, eventually led to the first video recording of the Gospel Music Hymn Sing series. Shortly after the release of the first DVD in the series, the Gospel Music Hymn Sing Foundation was founded by Gerald Wolfe, Jim Brady, Rodney Griffin and Mark Trammell.

The private screening for Heaven’s Jubilee! Live at Indian Trail took place at a Charlotte theater on Monday, September 10. The CD and DVD combo will be available Friday, September 21, 2018.

Don’t miss the Gospel Music Hymn Sing artists perform live at the National Quartet Convention on Saturday, September 29 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.

