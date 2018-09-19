Karen Peck and New River Tour In Northern Ireland

Dahlonega, GA – (September 18, 2018) – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River recently returned from a five-day tour in beautiful Northern Ireland, arranged by New Song Concerts.

New River spent five days visiting with friends and touring the entire northern country including Slemish, Carrick-A-Rede, and Giant’s Causeway (one of the Seven Wonders Of The World). They were privileged to meet the Deputy Mayor Of Ballymena and toured the town hall where they sang a few a cappella songs. They had tea with the Deputy Mayor Of Ballymena, Cheryl Johnston, who graciously presented them with gifts. The group took time to visit Belfast and saw a 13th Century Castle. There they were also able to sing a couple of songs in the beautiful Belfast Cathedral.

Of the experience, Karen said “There are no words to describe how much we loved Northern Ireland and their lovely people. It was such a privilege to work with New Song Concerts and the other wonderful artists. The concerts were amazing! They have such talented singers who added so much to the programs each night. I believe we made lifetime friends and memories!”

If you would like to interview Karen Peck and New River contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Hope For All Nations click any of these icons or go to : https://www. karenpeckandnewriver.com/ product/hope-for-all-nations/

To connect with Karen Peck and New River just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.

####

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.