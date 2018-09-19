Lindsey Graham To Release Devotional EP Still My Soul

Nashville, Tenn – (September 17, 2018) – Popular Christian singer and musician Lindsey Graham has announced her newest project Still My Soul, a devotional EP that features seven beautifully crafted songs designed to bring the listener into a quiet moment with God. Lindsey will be unveiling Still My Soul this month at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge.

Stunningly beautiful orchestration carries a sense of peace and tranquility that will touch the listener’s soul and bring them into a place of worship. From the poignancy of the flute and strings on “What A Friend We Have in Jesus” to the crystal clear clarity of Lindsey’s vocals on “Consider The Stars,” each song has its own precious story.

Lindsey shares “I am thrilled by the release of this concept project. I wanted to provide an opportunity for God’s people to rest in Him through reflective music and spending quality time through prayer time and journaling. This EP means so much to me personally and has been a significant source of peace and comfort.”

Eric Bennett of Triumphant Quartet once called Lindsey “the greatest soprano voice to come through gospel music in the last few years.” That greatness is apparent in this project, as is her indomitable spirit and rare sense of pure devotion.

Still My Soul is sure to be a go-to listen in times of both stress and peace.

To purchase Lindsey Graham’s music go to her website or these links:

To connect with Lindsey Graham just follow her on social media or her Website:

To book Lindsey for your church, concert or event contact Dominion Agency

828- 454-5900.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”