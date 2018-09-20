Riley Harrison Clark Signs Recording Contract with Daywind Records

NASHVILLE, TN (September 17, 2018) – Dove nominated artist, Riley Harrison Clark signs contract for solo record with Daywind Records. Currently a member of the award-winning Southern Gospel Group, Tribute Quartet, Riley Harrison Clark is set to debut his solo project, Welcome To Me, on September 28.

For nearly ten years, Riley Harrison Clark has traveled and recorded with the premier group, Tribute Quartet. Founding members, Gary Casto and Josh Singletary welcomed Clark to the group in early 2010 and shortly after welcomed bass singer, Anthony Davis.

“It has been a dream of mine to create a solo record that I could share my heart with the world,” says Clark, “I am honored to to have been able to work with some incredible songwriters, musicians and background vocalists. I have felt pain but have been blessed to know God’s healing and I hope listeners can feel that through this record.”

Riley Harrison Clark’s debut album, Welcome To Me, features songs that are a reflection of his moving testimony that will inspire people from all walks of life. Welcome To Me is set to release Friday, September 28, 2018.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Jason Crabb, Jim Brady Trio, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael English, the Nelons, The Hoppers and the Tribute Quartet. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, Orchard, and all major digital outlets, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.daywindrecords.com