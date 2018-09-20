StowTown Records Announces New Concept Video From The Perrys

Nashville, TN (September 18, 2018) – StowTown Records is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated concept video from The Perrys, “It Carried Him.”

Group member Troy Peach shares, “This song painted such a beautiful picture in our minds when we first heard it that we knew we had to create a concept video for it. Wayne Haun and Kirk Talley have created a powerful song with a timeless message.”

Filmed at the picturesque Gallatin, TN farm of Tim and Nancy Dillman, “It Carried Him” features Knoxville pastor Eddie Sawyers (New Beverly Baptist Church) as the main character and also includes a cameo by songwriter Kirk Talley.

“This video holds a special place in my heart,” reflects Libbi Perry Stuffle, “because it was recorded at the home of my beloved Tracy’s best friend, Tim Dillman. It’s another way to honor the memory of my Sweet T.”



"It Carried Him" is the newest single from The Perrys and is on their current CD and forthcoming DVD, Testament. Both are distributed worldwide exclusively by Sony/Provident.

ABOUT THE PERRYS:

The Perrys have a rich history spanning nearly five decades, proving to be a faithful force in Southern Gospel music. In keeping with the tradition of presenting quality music, The Perrys consistently perform songs which speak to hearts and changes lives. While their focus is ministry , the quality of their numerous number 1 songs is continuously confirmed by radio airplay. They have been honored by industry peers and fans alike, having received multiple award nominations and wins over the years, including GMA Dove Award® for 2012 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Celebrate Me Home” and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Mixed Quartet of the Year. Founding member Libbi Perry Stuffle, whose matchless voice with velvety alto tones has been the nucleus of the group since its inception, has also been individually honored by fans winning the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Alto of the Year eight times and Favorite Female Vocalist of the Year twice. With appearances on the Gaither Homecoming Series, at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City, in addition to various churches and festivals, The Perrys keep a full touring schedule year after year. Their passion for encouraging others for Christ is going to carry them through many decades to come.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.