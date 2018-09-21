Ad
Multi-Platinum-Selling Country Singer Josh Turner Realizes a Dream Come True with  Forthcoming Album, I Serve A Savior Oct. 26

September 21, 2018

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 21, 2018) –Multi-platinum-selling country singer Josh Turner’s I Serve A Savior will release on Oct. 26, adding a new dimension to the GRAMMY® nominee’s already acclaimed career. The faith-based collection includes hand-picked hymns, alongside brand-new originals and live recordings of some of Turner’s most memorable hits including “Me and God” and “Long Black Train.”
Baring faith and family in his forthcoming gospel project, Turner’s I Serve A Savior even includes a special song penned by his wife, Jennifer, and eldest son, Hampton, “The River (of Happiness).” The pair also sings on the track along with Turner’s three other boys. “It’s an uplifting song,” said Turner. “And having Jennifer and the boys singing on it drives that home.”     
I Serve A Savior is a landmark album from one of the pillars of the country music community. A dream come true for Turner, the gospel project is one that fans have been asking to hear for years. More than that, it reflects the heart of the artist and is a personal manifesto.

“My faith is the most important thing to me,” said Turner. “I want people to hear the sentiment and heart behind this record. I want them to feel the same inspiration that I felt. I want them to feel that and hopefully they’ll make these songs a part of their life.” Turner shares more on his inspiration and heart behind the project in the video below. 
“Working on this project has definitely been a God-ordained blessing. I never would have thought I’d be doing this record this year, but God opened a door and I walked through it,” shared Turner. “I’ve seen many seemingly impossible things take place during the making of this record and I’ve felt God’s anointing over it.”
In addition to the 12-track project, Turner is set to release a 90-minute live performance DVD of the new faith-based collection, filmed at Gaither Studios. The DVD will include a special interview of Turner with gospel legend Bill Gaither. “Josh Turner is a gifted artist. We talked about his faith, his music, his wife and children, and about his gospel heritage he holds so dear,” expressed Gaither. “It is a joy to see a young man with so much talent using his gifts with purpose and excellence.” The anticipated DVD, which features a performance by the Turner family, will also be edited to air as a one-hour television special hosted by Bill Gaither. The special will air this fall on several networks across the U.S. and Canada.
I Serve A Savior Track Listing:
1. I Saw The Light (Featuring Sonya Isaacs)
2. I Pray My Way Out Of Trouble (Featuring Bobby Osborne)
3. Great Is Your Faithfulness
4. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
5. Without Him
6. I Serve A Savior
7. How Great Thou Art (Featuring Sonya Isaacs)
8. The River (of Happiness) Featuring the Turner family (Live From Gaither Studios)
9. Amazing Grace
10. Long Black Train (Live From Gaither Studios)
11. Doxology
12. Me And God (Live From Gaither Studios)
Check out Josh’s Gospel Greats playlist here. To pre-order Josh Turner’s I Serve A Savior, click here.
About Josh Turner:
With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming and populated radio with such memorable hits as “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”
With his newest project, I Serve A Savior, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career. 
I Serve A Savior is a thoughtful gospel collection that finds Turner’s rich, distinctive baritone paired with timeless classics including “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Great Is Your Faithfulness,” as well as introducing originals including the title track, “I Serve A Savior,” and “The River (of Happiness),” written by his wife, Jennifer, and their eldest son, Hampton.
Turner is a disciple of traditional country music, a mentor to up-and-coming artists, and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry.  Turner has been an Opry member for over 10 years and he recently reveled in his 150th performance on the famed Opry circle.
The Hannah, S.C. native has been songwriting and performing since he was a child, and in support of music education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. As a high school student, Turner had very little access to music education, therefore realizes first-hand the importance of arts education in schools. For more information on Josh Turner including a list of his upcoming tour dates, visit www.JoshTurner.com.

