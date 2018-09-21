Multi-Platinum-Selling Country Singer Josh Turner Realizes a Dream Come True with  Forthcoming Album, I Serve A Savior Oct. 26

I Serve A Savior Track Listing:

1. I Saw The Light (Featuring Sonya Isaacs)

2. I Pray My Way Out Of Trouble (Featuring Bobby Osborne)

3. Great Is Your Faithfulness

4. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

5. Without Him

6. I Serve A Savior

7. How Great Thou Art (Featuring Sonya Isaacs)

8. The River (of Happiness) Featuring the Turner family (Live From Gaither Studios)

9. Amazing Grace

10. Long Black Train (Live From Gaither Studios)

11. Doxology

12. Me And God (Live From Gaither Studios)



About Josh Turner:

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8 million units, topped more than 1.5 billion in global streaming and populated radio with such memorable hits as “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”

With his newest project, I Serve A Savior, Turner adds an exciting new dimension to his already acclaimed career.

I Serve A Savior is a thoughtful gospel collection that finds Turner’s rich, distinctive baritone paired with timeless classics including “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Great Is Your Faithfulness,” as well as introducing originals including the title track, “I Serve A Savior,” and “The River (of Happiness),” written by his wife, Jennifer, and their eldest son, Hampton.

Turner is a disciple of traditional country music, a mentor to up-and-coming artists, and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Turner has been an Opry member for over 10 years and he recently reveled in his 150th performance on the famed Opry circle.