Daywind Music Group Announces Daywind Concert Series on TCT

NASHVILLE, TN (September 24, 2018) – Daywind Music Group is proud to announce the Daywind Concert Series on TCT. Featuring live performances at the Daywind studios, tours and much more, the Daywind Concert Series can be viewed on local channels or On-Demand.

TCT is currently airing three channels reaching over 60 million homes through satellite, multi system cable services, on-air broadcast, mobile apps and the internet. Viewers will find live broadcasts from across the country, top praise and worship music programs, the top most requested ministry programs and much more.

The Daywind Concert Series will showcase tours such as Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing as well as their popular series, Live at Daywind.

TCT’s purpose of evangelism, education, entertainment and enhancement was a perfect match for Daywind Music Group to stream the new Daywind Concert Series. Be sure to catch the next airing this Saturday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. hosted by Greater Vision’s Gerald Wolfe.

To find your local channel or stream the Daywind Concert Series 24/7, visit tat.tv