Monday – September 24, 2018

September 24, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” for a third consecutive week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a third consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three BridgesMaster’s Promise, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(3)
2
2
13
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
3
3
10
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
4
4
12
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
4
5
5
9
 Anything Less Taylors
5
6
6
17
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
7
12
4
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
8
7
7
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
7
9
10
8
 Watch & See Erwins
9
10
8
10
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
11
11
9
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
14
5
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
12
13
9
20
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
4
14
13
17
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
15
16
15
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
16
22
5
 Faithful Whisnants
16
17
21
6
 Run the Race Hyssongs
17
18
18
13
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
18
19
15
19
 Be Brave McKameys
15
20
19
15
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
19
21
24
4
 Running Martins
21
22
23
6
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
21
23
25
5
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
23
24
17
23
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
25
28
8
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
25
26
35
2
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
26
27
31
4
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
27
28
20
24
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
1
29
26
4
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
25
30
33
3
 Love at First Sight Pruitt Family
30
31
*
1
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
31
32
27
3
 Living In the Middle of His Will Sunday Drive
27
33
 32
5
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
31
34
*
1
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
34
35
37
6
 The Return Soul’d Out
33
36
36
20
 The Sermon Misty Freeman
18
37
38
7
 Mount Testimony Lore Family
35
38
40
2
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
38
39
30
22
 Beyond Amazed Brian Free & Assurance
4
40
39
2
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
39
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

