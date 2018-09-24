Monday – September 24, 2018

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” for a third consecutive week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a third consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
13
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
12
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
9
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
17
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
7
|
12
|
4
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
7
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
7
|
9
|
10
|
8
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
10
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
11
|
11
|
9
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
11
|
12
|
14
|
5
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
20
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
4
|
14
|
13
|
17
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
15
|
16
|
15
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
16
|
22
|
5
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
6
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
13
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
19
|
15
|
19
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
15
|
20
|
19
|
15
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
19
|
21
|
24
|
4
|Running
|Martins
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
6
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
21
|
23
|
25
|
5
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
23
|
24
|
17
|
23
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
25
|
28
|
8
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
25
|
26
|
35
|
2
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
26
|
27
|
31
|
4
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
28
|
20
|
24
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
1
|
29
|
26
|
4
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
25
|
30
|
33
|
3
|Love at First Sight
|Pruitt Family
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
31
|
32
|
27
|
3
|Living In the Middle of His Will
|Sunday Drive
|
27
|
33
|32
|
5
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
31
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
6
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
33
|
36
|
36
|
20
|The Sermon
|Misty Freeman
|
18
|
37
|
38
|
7
|Mount Testimony
|Lore Family
|
35
|
38
|
40
|
2
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
38
|
39
|
30
|
22
|Beyond Amazed
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
40
|
39
|
2
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
39
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
