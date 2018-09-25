Ed Leonard and Jerry Salley Announce the Formation of Billy Blue Publishing

Nashville TENN — Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Records, and Jerry Salley, Creative and A&R Director for Billy Blue and Billy Jam Records, (imprints of Daywind), have announced the formation of a new publishing entity.

Billy Blue Publishing (BBP) will focus on all types of Bluegrass and Americana music; seeking to sign and represent the finest writers in the genres.

Nashville native, Joe Dan Cornett, will step into a new role leading Billy Blue Publishing.

Cornett currently works as Creative Director at Daywind Publishing, one of the most successful Gospel music publishing companies in existence, where his duties include song pitching and songwriter development. He is also experienced in the mainstream Country market. A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Joe Dan has also worked in large market tour management and in film and television for Broadcast Music, Inc., (BMI).

The young executive has a passion for serving songwriters and creatives.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to expand into the Bluegrass market with Billy Blue Publishing,” Cornett says. “My family is from the hills of Kentucky and I grew up listening to Bluegrass. I look forward to working with Jerry Salley and Billy Blue Records to help provide artists with spectacular songs. Acoustic music is full of amazingly talented people and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with them.”

Billy Blue Publishing joins the recently formed Billy Blue Records (Bluegrass) and Billy Jam Records(Americana) among the newest players in the growing world of acoustic music. Billy Blue Records previously announced a forthcoming album featuring the songs of Rick Lang; the signing of the Band of Kelleys; and the signing of Appalachian Road Show, the new musical endeavor launched by Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb.

“There are so many great things on the horizon. The formation of Billy Blue Publishing with Joe Dan at the helm is another step toward the kind of creative excellence we’re striving for with Billy Blue and Billy Jam Records,” Jerry Salley says. “His fresh, forward thinking combined with his infectious enthusiasm and experience make him a natural leader for our latest endeavor. I am very excited about the future.”

Cornett has already begun considering writers for Billy Blue Publishing. He will attend World of Bluegrass in Raleigh with the Billy Blue Records team this week.