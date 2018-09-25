StowTown Records Artist Posthumously Honored with SGMA Hall of Fame Induction

Nashville, TN (September 25, 2018) – The legacy of Tracy Stuffle, longtime member of The Perrys, was celebrated today when he was inducted into theSouthern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held this afternoon at the National Quartet Convention, an annual event at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. – The legacy oflongtime member ofwas celebrated today when he was inducted into theThe ceremony was held this afternoon at the National Quartet Convention, an annual event at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Tracy Stuffle joined The Perrys in 1985 and sang with them until his death in February 2018. His wife, Libbi Perry Stuffle, and son, Jared Stuffle, continue to travel along with Troy Peach and Andrew Goldman, and they know that Tracy would have been honored by this induction. Landon Beene, co-owner and CEO of StowTown Records, along with business partner Wayne Haun, longtime personal friend and Perrys producer, were present to represent StowTown and share in this momentous occasion. Wayne comments, “Tracy was not only a gifted bass singer and performer, he was hilarious, caring and truly called to his life on stage. He wouldn’t have wanted all of this attention, but he certainly deserves it. I’m so glad the SGMA saw fit to honor his life and legacy in this manner.” Speaking on behalf of The Perrys, Troy Peach shares, “We couldn’t be happier about Tracy’s induction into the SGMA Hall of Fame. This tribute to our legendary bass singer means the world Libbi, Jared, and all of The Perrys. As Tracy would say, ‘There’s another whosoever out there; let’s go find them.’” The Perrys have just released their newest DVD, Testament, which includes Tracy’s final National Quartet Convention performance from 2017. A bonus concept video of their newest single, “It Carried Him,” is included on this DVD. When it released via YouTube one week ago, it quickly garnered thousands of views, making it one of the most successful concept videos released by The Perrys. It is distributed worldwide exclusively bySony/Provident. ### ABOUT THE PERRYS:

The Perrys have a rich history spanning nearly five decades, proving to be a faithful force in Southern Gospel music. In keeping with the tradition of presenting quality music, The Perrys consistently perform songs which speak to hearts and changes lives. While their focus is ministry, the quality of their numerous number 1 songs is continuously confirmed by radio airplay. They have been honored by industry peers and fans alike, having received multiple award nominations and wins over the years, including GMA Dove Award® for 2012 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for "Celebrate Me Home" and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Mixed Quartet of the Year. Founding member Libbi Perry Stuffle, whose matchless voice with velvety alto tones has been the nucleus of the group since its inception, has also been individually honored by fans winning the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Alto of the Year eight times and Favorite Female Vocalist of the Year twice.

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label.