StowTown Records Artist Posthumously Honored with SGMA Hall of Fame Induction

Tracy Stuffle joined The Perrys in 1985 and sang with them until his death in February 2018. His wife, Libbi Perry Stuffle , and son, Jared Stuffle , continue to travel along with Troy Peach and Andrew Goldman, and they know that Tracy would have been honored by this induction.

Speaking on behalf of The Perrys, Troy Peach shares, “We couldn’t be happier about Tracy’s induction into the SGMA Hall of Fame. This tribute to our legendary bass singer means the world Libbi, Jared, and all of The Perrys. As Tracy would say, ‘There’s another whosoever out there; let’s go find them.’”

The Perrys have just released their newest DVD, Testament, which includes Tracy’s final National Quartet Convention performance from 2017. A bonus concept video of their newest single, “It Carried Him,” is included on this DVD. When it released via YouTube one week ago, it quickly garnered thousands of views, making it one of the most successful concept videos released by The Perrys. It is distributed worldwide exclusively bySony/Provident.