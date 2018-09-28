Crossroads Releases New Albums from Three Bridges, Steve Ladd, and The Wisecarvers

Arden, NC. (September 28, 2018) – Three Bridges, Steve Ladd and The Wiscarvers’ latest albums are now available from Crossroads.

Three Bridges is proclaiming that God’s word is for all generations and all people with their upcoming album, Our Story. With energetic vocals and poignant reminders of what God can do, Three Bridges brings the power of faith, mercy and grace to the forefront of their music.

Listen to Our Story HERE.

Gospel singer Steve Ladd is continuing to spread the word of Christ by crafting music for all tastes with his newest project, Come Up Clean on Sonlite Records. With powerhouse vocals and music that brings in elements of other genres, Ladd creates an upbeat and soulful EP that carries a traditional message in a modern way.

Listen to Come Up Clean HERE.

With their upcoming release, Silhouette, The Wisecarvers are stating who they are and how they want to be seen — as the likeness of Jesus. When someone sees silhouettes, they can see there’s a person, but not who it is. This talented family wants you to shift your focus from them to see Jesus through their ministry.

Listen to Silhouette HERE.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.