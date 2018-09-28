HIGHROAD Wins New Artist At Singing News Awards

Pigeon Forge, Tenn – Popular all-female Christian group, HIGHROAD received the coveted New Artist of the Year award at the 2018 National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge Tennessee on September 26.

The Singing News Fan Awards are the Southern Gospel industry’s most prestigious fan-voted awards, with winners decided by the readers of Singing News magazine.

HIGHROAD founder, Sarah Davison stated “We are so grateful to the Singing News and to the friends who voted for us. It truly means the world to be able to play and sing Gospel music! We feel very humbled and honored, and hope to keep on writing and singing the songs God gives us.”

HIGHROAD brought the house down when they performed their award winning song, “Christ, My Hope, My Glory” on the main stage Wednesday evening. Jason Crabb, who was the guest vocalist on the single, performed with them.

The group have many exciting plans for their future, including upcoming performances at Dollywood on October 3 and 4. Keep your ears open for this exciting young band. The incredible musicianship and talent of HIGHROAD promise that this is just the beginning of an incredible career for them.

About HIGHROAD

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HIGHROAD, an award-winning group from Nashville, have always preferred the road less traveled.

Since Sarah Davison founded the group in 2010, she and bandmates Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), Kinsey Kapfhammer (guitar, vocals) and Lauren Conklin (fiddle) have already garnered six SGN Scoops Diamond Award nominations and an Absolutely Gospel Music Female Group of the Year award. In 2017 the single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year. They regularly perform at leading Gospel music events including the Gatlinburg Gathering, Myrtle Beach’s Singing In The Sun and the National Quartet Convention.

Members have appeared on Gaither Homecoming Videos with Bradley Walker as well as played with Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), Vince Gill, Chris Young, Mark Wills, and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice. In 2018, they played on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, and had their first two number 1 singles on Southern Gospel Radio.