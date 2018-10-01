Lindsey Graham Appointed Professorship at Liberty University

Nashville, Tenn – Christian artist and accomplished musician, Lindsey Graham was recently appointed a prestigious position at Liberty University as Professor in Worship Studies Online. This recent success follows the completion of her Doctor of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music in May of 2018.

Of this recent milestone Lindsay says “God is so good! I’m still going to be able to continue my singing ministry, teach my 37 vocal, piano and flute students every week and teach online classes out of my home or when I’m traveling.”

Lindsey continues to garner attention with her beautiful musicianship and outstanding vocal ability. It is no wonder that Liberty University has chosen her for this important position.

In October Lindsey will be on stage at Dollywood, then traveling on to Maryland where she’s been asked to do a four-day bible conference. The future is clearly bright for this talented and anointed performer.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”