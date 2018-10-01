“A shoulder to lean on when I am down, a rock where He leads me when I’m overwhelmed. The place where He hides me under His wings. He’s not just a song, He’s the reason I sing.” This touching lyric describes just a small handful of the uncountable reasons to make music and praise the Lord, and perhaps that is what makes this song, “I Have Been Blessed,” Megan Morrison’s favorite to sing. For five years, The Morrison Sisters have been making music together, and every melody they create is one that honors the Lord. With their sweet, family harmonies, The Morrison Sisters really replicate what it means to give one’s gifts back to God.

Little did the three sisters know on that one Sunday when their dad invited them up in front of their church to sing, it would mean the cultivation of a thriving music ministry. You could say they have music in their veins – their dad always sang at their home church in Georgia, and a short time ago, he sang and toured as a group with their aunt and uncle. But when the three Morrison Sisters took the stage that Sunday morning, something happened. “We all grew up singing together,” but Megan says, “It just grew from there.” The Lord’s plan soon began unfolding as The Morrison sisters received invitations to go to other churches. Now, Megan sings with her two younger sisters, Kaity and Addie, and Wesley, her dad.

Nearly every weekend The Morrison sisters are blessing listeners’ ears with their heartfelt music. Another aspect that makes their melodies so touching is the fact that they play their own accompaniments. Singing is not the only ability Megan inherits from her father. Around the age of 13, Megan received her first bass guitar for Christmas, and now she plays bass for her family’s group. Despite the seemingly amazing attractions that attend the singing life, the life of a gospel singer is far from perfect and is not without its fair share of difficult moments. One such situation Megan remembers is when she was playing her bass, and the strap surprisingly came off at the most inopportune time – in the middle of her solo! Luckily she caught it! “Trying to get it together all the right way and always remembering to have the right attitude doing it,” Megan admits is another difficult aspect about the ministry, but her family has been blessed. Although in past years they have been getting by with their minivan, somebody recently gifted them with a trailer!

When describing how the sisters learned to sing, Megan said, “It just kinda happened.” Although they learned to sing from their father, they would also learn by listening and singing along to CD’s on their way to church. Then one of them would dip into the harmony, but Megan usually maintains the lead part or sweeps down into low harmony.

As far as plans for the future, Megan desires to “continue singing as long as the Lord sees fit,” but she also has other areas of interest that may develop into a career, such as graphic design. Other pursuits of hers are reading, drawing, and playing sports such as volleyball and softball. Whatever the Lord has in mind for this girl, she is sure to excel if her enthusiasm and influence in music is identically replicated in any other activity.

Suitably described as “cute, creative, and caring” by her family, these are just a few attributes to describe this young woman who has a heart for music and the Maker of her melodies. Her love for this music can be seen in her favorite part of singing – “seeing how God works in other people’s lives…..how He touches other people.” Her advice to the “next generation” also demonstrates that the same God whose handiwork can be seen in the receivers of her music is the same God that has worked in her life. Miss Morrison says, “Always stay as close to the Lord as You can. There’s a million distractions and temptations that can look good at times, but I’ve learned the closer you stay to God, the happier your life will be.” Megan can truthfully testify to this because of the way she has seen Him perform. “I’ve seen Him move in some mysterious ways, not only in the churches and events that we go to, but also in the life of my own family.”