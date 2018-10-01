Ad
Monday – October 1, 2018

October 1, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” for a fourth consecutive week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a fourth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three BridgesMaster’s Promise, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(4)
2
2
14
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
3
4
13
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
3
4
3
11
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
5
5
10
 Anything Less Taylors
5
6
6
18
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
7
8
8
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
7
8
9
9
 Watch & See Erwins
8
9
11
10
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
10
10
11
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
11
12
6
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
11
12
7
5
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
13
16
6
 Faithful Whisnants
13
14
14
18
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
15
15
16
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
16
17
7
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
17
31
2
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
17
18
20
16
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
18
19
22
7
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
19
20
23
6
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
20
21
21
5
 Running Martins
21
22
25
9
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
23
18
14
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
18
24
24
24
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
25
26
3
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
26
13
21
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
4
27
19
20
 Be Brave McKameys
15
28
33
6
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
29
34
2
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
29
30
28
25
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
1
31
*
1
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
31
32
30
4
 Love at First Sight Pruitt Family
30
33
 29
5
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
25
34
*
1
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
34
35
35
7
 The Return Soul’d Out
33
36
27
5
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
27
37
40
3
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
37
38
*
1
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
38
39
37
8
 Mount Testimony Lore Family
35
40
*
1
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

