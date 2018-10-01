Monday – October 1, 2018

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” for a fourth consecutive week. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a fourth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
14
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
13
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
11
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
10
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
18
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
7
|
8
|
8
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
9
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
10
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
11
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
11
|
12
|
6
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
11
|
12
|
7
|
5
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
6
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
18
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
15
|
15
|
16
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
7
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
17
|
31
|
2
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
16
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
18
|
19
|
22
|
7
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
19
|
20
|
23
|
6
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
5
|Running
|Martins
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
9
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
14
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
24
|
24
|
24
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
25
|
26
|
3
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
25
|
26
|
13
|
21
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
4
|
27
|
19
|
20
|Be Brave
|McKameys
|
15
|
28
|
33
|
6
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
29
|
34
|
2
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
25
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
1
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
31
|
32
|
30
|
4
|Love at First Sight
|Pruitt Family
|
30
|
33
|29
|
5
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
25
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
7
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
33
|
36
|
27
|
5
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
37
|
40
|
3
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
37
|
38
|
*
|
1
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
38
|
39
|
37
|
8
|Mount Testimony
|Lore Family
|
35
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.