BJ Pons Releases Video For “Hidden Secrets”

Nashville, Tenn – Christian Artist, BJ Pons, has announced the release of her latest video for the beautiful biographical song,”Hidden Secrets.” This single is from her stellar new project, Showcase Your Grace, that released in August 2018. “Hidden Secrets” will also be the first single released to radio in January 2019.

A soulful balladeer, “Hidden Secrets” shares the poignant and transparent testimony of BJ’s own lifelong abuse, with the goal of helping others understand there is healing available when you hand it over to Jesus.

Of the later consequences of suffering abuse as a child she says, “nobody had a clue, I had the best smile, I could put on the look, and people would think I was on cloud nine. I thought I deserved abuse as an adult because of my early life. Then, in my desperation, I prayed ‘God I can’t take it anymore’. He showed me how to lay it at His feet, and put the pain behind me. And that’s the message of Hidden Secrets. There is hope and redemption. I have a story to tell.”

With statistics showing that one in three women today are the victims of abuse, Hidden Secrets is bound to become a healing hymn for many. As the lyrics so eloquently state “hidden secrets, no one’s strong enough to keep them. Only Jesus has the healing power to free us…. let’s give to Jesus our hidden secrets.”

Hidden Secrets was co-written by BJ Pons, Natalie Cromwell (Sunset Gallery, BMI), Nick Larson (Nick Larson Music, BMI), Dixie Phillips (Asheville Music Publishing) and Chris White Music (BMI). It was produced by David M Pons.

It is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yrHIObhosuM .

To purchase BJ’s music click any of these icons or go to : https://hopecreationsbybj.com/

To connect with BJ Pons just follow her on social media or Website: https://www.bjministries.com/

To book BJ for you church, concert, or event contact booking@bjministries.com

About BJ Pons

Christian recording artist and music evangelist, BJ Pons, has been singing gospel music since she was five years old. She is a dynamic singer and speaker who has the ability to reach audiences with her authentic talent and powerful testimony.

BJ has been honored to share the stage with other well-loved Christian artists such as Janet Pascal, Laverne & Edith Trip, Mary Sloan, Roni Goss, Archie Dennis, and Candi Staton Suswell. This past January BJ was invited to minister at the well-known Brooklyn Tabernacle with the world famous Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

Her music and authentic compassion have won over the hearts of people from all walks of life. BJ’s genuineness make people want to stop and listen. She has a special passion to reach women who have been abused and feel dismissed by society. Her music and moving testimony encourage them to understand that God has a plan for even the most unlikely.