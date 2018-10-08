Ad
Monday – October 8, 2018

October 8, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Jim Brady Trio claims the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a fifth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Jim Brady TrioThree Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
14
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1
2
2
15
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
3
1
19
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(4)
4
6
19
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
5
11
7
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
5
6
7
9
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
7
4
12
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
8
8
10
 Watch & See Erwins
8
9
17
3
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
9
10
5
11
 Anything Less Taylors
5
11
12
6
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
12
9
11
 Treasures In Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
13
10
12
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
14
13
7
 Faithful Whisnants
13
15
21
6
 Running Martins
15
16
19
8
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
16
17
16
8
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
18
20
7
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
18
19
14
19
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
20
15
17
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
21
23
15
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
21
22
22
10
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
23
18
17
 Deep In My Father’s House Legacy Five
18
24
29
3
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
24
25
25
4
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
26
34
2
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
26
27
36
6
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
27
28
35
8
 The Return Soul’d Out
28
29
37
4
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
29
30
24
25
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
31
28
7
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
32
31
2
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
31
33
 32
5
 Love at First Sight Pruitt Family
30
34
40
2
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
34
35
38
2
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
35
36
**
3
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
36
37
26
22
 Woke Up This Morning Guardians
4
38
*
1
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
38
39
33
6
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
25
40
**
2
 Another Day Sisters
34
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

