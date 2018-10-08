Monday – October 8, 2018

Jim Brady Trio claims the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a fifth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Jim Brady Trio, Three Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
14
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
15
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
19
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(4)
|
4
|
6
|
19
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
5
|
11
|
7
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
9
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
12
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
10
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
8
|
9
|
17
|
3
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
9
|
10
|
5
|
11
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
11
|
12
|
6
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
12
|
9
|
11
|Treasures In Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
13
|
10
|
12
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
14
|
13
|
7
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
13
|
15
|
21
|
6
|Running
|Martins
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
8
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
8
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
7
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
18
|
19
|
14
|
19
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
20
|
15
|
17
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
21
|
23
|
15
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
10
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
17
|Deep In My Father’s House
|Legacy Five
|
18
|
24
|
29
|
3
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
4
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
25
|
26
|
34
|
2
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
26
|
27
|
36
|
6
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
28
|
35
|
8
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
28
|
29
|
37
|
4
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
29
|
30
|
24
|
25
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
31
|
28
|
7
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
32
|
31
|
2
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
31
|
33
|32
|
5
|Love at First Sight
|Pruitt Family
|
30
|
34
|
40
|
2
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
34
|
35
|
38
|
2
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
35
|
36
|
**
|
3
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
36
|
37
|
26
|
22
|Woke Up This Morning
|Guardians
|
4
|
38
|
*
|
1
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
38
|
39
|
33
|
6
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
25
|
40
|
**
|
2
|Another Day
|Sisters
|
34
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.