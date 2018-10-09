Gold City Puts Finishing Touches on Latest Project

Hope for the Journey releases in November on

New Haven Records

NASHVILLE, TN – New Haven Records recently announced the November 2, 2018 release of Hope for the Journey from legendary Southern Gospel group Gold City. The new album, co-produced by Michael Sykes, Ken Harding, and Gold City’s Danny Riley, demonstrates that–after four decades, dozens of albums, and millions of miles—Gold City still knows how to surprise, delight, and inspire their audiences.

Riley comments, “These songs are really our testimony of God’s faithfulness wherever the road of life leads—both the high places and the hard places. We chose these songs because they brought hope to our hearts and we believe they’ll bring hope to our family of fans.”

It would be tempting for a group like Gold City to rest on their laurels and record yet another predictable album of fan favorites. Indeed, “Those Same Hands” is the kind of spine-tingling ballad you’ve come to expect from Southern Gospel’s premiere vocal group. But there’s also the cutting edge country of “Alabama Mud,” the sweet a cappella vocals of “Resting Place,” the playful doo-wop vocals of “Someday,” the remake of the old Florida Boys standard “Bible Lovin’ Man,” and the cover of David Crowder modern worship anthem, “All My Hope.”

The first single from Hope for the Journey, “All My Hope”, will be shipping this month. Jan Puryear, whose company is promoting the album, says, “With #1 singles in each of the past four decades, this new record promises to continue their string of heartwarming, chart-topping songs.”

New Haven Records president Ken Harding concludes, “I’m constantly amazed how Danny and the guys continue to pioneer today’s Southern Gospel sound while honoring the legacy of his father, Tim Riley, and the stellar singers who shared the stage before them. Hope for the Journey reaches back into time and forward into the future. It’s fresh, yet familiar; traditional, yet innovative; and entertaining yet evangelistic.”

About Gold City :

Gold City is one of America’s premiere gospel vocal groups. Haling from Gadsden, AL, the legendary group has won more than 60 Singing News Fan Awards, recorded over 40 projects, been touring for four decades, and won multiple Dove Awards. For additional information, go to www.goldcityqt.com.

About New Haven Records :

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.