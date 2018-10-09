StowTown Artists Expand Tours into Europe

Nashville, TN (October 9, 2018) – “Go and make disciples of all nations…” (Matthew 28:19). While not all artists are ordained ministers, they are carrying out the Great Commission to take the Gospel throughout the world. Recently, several StowTown Records artists have traveled beyond geographical borders to take their music, the Gospel, into all nations.

This summer, The Browns toured throughout Scandinavia, performing in Norway and Sweden over a period of 7 days. They had a fabulous time sharing gospel music with people in several different churches, but one that stood out was a beautiful 180-year old church in Norway. “It was amazing!” recalls Michaela Brown. “It was built out of huge beams. We could have sung there all night!”

Recently, TaRanda Greene also took a trip to Europe – her second such trip within 10 months. For this trip, her first one to England, she joined the choirs from Champion Forest Baptist (Houston, TX), the University Church (Oxford, England) and Kensington Temple (Kensington, England). Each concert was unique in their set up and location, one even included tours in which some tourists of the church stayed to listen rather than continuing on their tour. TaRanda reflects, “I really hope the Lord will allow me to go back and sing to the wonderful people of England again. It’s one of my favorite places to be. There seemed to be such intrigue, as well as a hunger for gospel music and for a connection of hope in something to bring us together. I want to have more opportunities to tell them that hope is Jesus.”

The Taylors are getting ready to board a plane and head to the United Kingdom at the end of October. They will perform in Belfast, Ireland, as well as in Edinburgh, Scotland. They are looking forward to these concerts – their 5th in Northern Ireland and 2nd in Scotland. “We are thankful for all of the European promoters who have allowed us to be a part of their events,” sharesSuzanne Taylor Hise.

Doug Anderson, who spent time in Norway last fall, is preparing for a Christmas tour of the same area. From November 22 through December 4, Anderson will share multiple stages in the Julecountry Festival alongside such artists as Gordon Mote, High Road, Michael Lee, Justified and Kinsey Rose. “I am thrilled to be going back to Norway to participate in the 25th Anniversary of the Julecountry Festival,” Doug shares. “This is going to be a Christmas tour to remember!”

“I have been hearing about all of my fellow StowTown Records artists who are taking their music to Europe and my heart says, YES!” exclaims Ernie Haase, StowTown Records co-founder and artist. “For the last 12 years, we (EHSS) have made the effort to ‘Go into all the world and preach/sing the Gospel’ and to see others going through the same doors, I echo the sentiment, ‘Some plant, some water, but God gets the increase.’ Gospel music and the message of Christ are going worldwide, and all I can say is Praise the Lord!”

You can connect with each of these artists and track them on their international journeys by following them on their social media pages (links below). StowTown Records projects are all exclusively distributed bySony/Provident.

ABOUT THE BROWNS:

It’s truly a family affair when The Browns hit the stage with their unmistakable style of gospel music. Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew exude excitement on the stage and offer a life-changing experience to all who hear them. The Browns deliver the powerful message of the gospel through word and song and captivate audiences of all ages. Known for their fiddle playing antics and vocals, The Browns have wowed audiences around the world. The call to perform has not pushed this Iowa family to move to a big city. In fact, when not performing, they stay busy on their family farm or at their own Browns Century Theater, where they host various artists and shows year-round.

ABOUT TARANDA GREENE:

TaRanda has one of the most iconic voices in Christian Music today. To capture the essence of TaRanda, you must embrace the word authentic. Her vocal abilities have been described as indescribable. Many have defined them as worshipful, soulful or inspirational. Stylistically versatile, her voice fits beautifully into the hearts of listeners of all ages. Her vocal authenticity has, for many years, garnered her a role as a featured guest soloist with the famed Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. She has toured the world, taking command of stages from Europe to Carnegie Hall, and captivates all who are blessed to hear her. In a musical culture where everything bears a label, TaRanda takes a different approach. She selects songs which have lyrics that challenge and inspire. They are songs that joyfully encourage us to love the Creator more, with melodies that flow into ballads of worship and praise. People across the world say that TaRanda is THE most skilled vocalist of our generation!

ABOUT THE TAYLORS:

Brothers Jonathan and Chris Taylor, along with their sister, Suzanne Taylor Hise, grew up in a small North Carolina country church where their father has served as pastor for over 32 years. With their mother’s guidance as their music director, it was around the church piano that The Taylors created and honed their beautiful family harmony. Initially a quartet (including sister Leslie), The Taylors spent several years touring nationally. Their sound and heart have recently propelled them to an international stage as their travels now include all of North America and Europe. The Taylors aim to keep God at the very center of their ministry and also at the center of their hearts. They consider themselves extremely blessed to be able to sing for the Lord.

ABOUT DOUG ANDERSON:

Doug Anderson was a basketball player at Purdue University for two years when he found his other love: music. He’d always sang with his family and at church, but never imagined he would end up traveling the world as a gospel music performer. After touring with local groups, Doug was tapped by Ernie Haase to begin a new quartet: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (EHSS). With EHSS, Doug was a part of nine years of Gaither Homecoming Tours, multiple award-winning songs, CDs and videos, and he traveled the world several times! In 2015, Doug felt the pull back home to focus more on his family and a solo career. Doug has been honored by GMA Dove Award® wins, including Country Album of the Year twice and Country Song of the Year as well as several nominations for Album of the Year (with EHSS), Male Vocalist of the Year and Country Song of the Year. Currently, Doug continues to travel for solo dates as well as some limited engagements as part of the trio Cana’s Voice (with Jody McBrayer and TaRanda Greene). His rich voice, warm personality and heart for the lost make Doug Anderson a stand-out gospel music performer.



ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.