Griffith Family Releases Relentless

Nashville, Tenn – Popular Christian recording artists, The Griffith Family, have announced the release of their newest project, Relentless. Their current radio single, “Now I Can Sing” is part of this powerful new CD.

Produced by Tony Griffith and recorded at Daywind Studio and Zenith Studio, through New Day Records, the entire project reflects the professionalism and skill of the group and their dedicated team.

Well-loved songwriters, including Ronnie Hinson, Glen Bates, Tony Wood, Sue C. Smith, John Darin Rowsey, Dixie Phillips, Karen Gillespie, Carolyn Cross and more, ensured the foundation for this skillfully woven project was strong and meaningful.

Julie Griffith stated, “We have been working on this record for almost a year. Tony, Jamie and I wanted to make sure that the message was clear. That God can take anything that is broken and restore it like new. That’s what He has done for our family in so many ways. We chose the songs and title for Relentless because God has always shown His faithfulness and love for us even when we haven’t been faithful to Him. He loves us more than we can imagine and He will never stop being relentless in His pursuit of our hearts.”

From the country-flavored All About Jesus, to the poignant and worshipful longing of Fill Me Lord, this collection of songs will capture you with their strong driving rhythms, charged vocals and flawless harmony blend. There is a reason The Griffith Family is one of the groups to watch. Their sound is one that can’t be boxed into any one genre or category, and this project personifies their heart for ministry, their unusually compelling style, and their impeccable, God-given talent.

About The Griffiths

Tony and Julie have known since childhood that they were called to ministry. They both grew up singing with their family groups and being in leadership at their home churches.

In 2006, Julie came on the road with The Griffith Family and two years later, she and Tony were married. After taking a short break from the road to renew, Tony and Julie felt God was urging them back on the road. In October of 2014, they reorganized as The Griffith Family and began touring and recording again. Jamie Streetman completes the group line-up.

The group has made numerous television and radio appearances, including an appearance on TBN’s Praise The Lord. They have been invited to perform at The National Quartet Convention, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, and the South Carolina Songfest in Spartanburg. The Griffith Family still maintain a full touring schedule, appearing at churches across the U.S. and into Canada.