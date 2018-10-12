Ad
News Ticker

Jason Crabb Hits the Road with Micah Tyler for Come As You Are Tour

October 12, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN (October 12, 2018) — Jason Crabb and Micah Tyler are set to embark on the Come As You Are tour this weekend.

The tour brings together two of Christian music’s most beloved artists for a select number of dates this fall for an evening of hits, classics and new tunes! There’s something for the entire family during a night at the Come As You Are tour.

Presented by Compassion International and produced by Kingdom Productions, the tour will journey through several states during fall 2018.

Tickets and more information can be found at JasonCrabb.com, MicahTyler.com and Kingdom-Productions.com

COME AS YOU ARE  TOUR DATES:
10.13.18 – Louisiana
10,14.18 – Tennessee
10.18.18 – Kentucky
10.19.18 – Indiana
11.01.18 – Ohio
11.02.18 – Georgia

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes