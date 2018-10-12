Russ Taff Returns to the Grand Ole Opry

In addition, Taff will release his debut praise and worship album, Believe, November 2 from Sweetwater Studios, a division of Sweetwater Sound, and with global distribution from The Fuel Music. His first new album in over seven years, the full-circle, 12-song project features new recordings of the hits for which Taff is best-loved, including his iconic “I Still Believe.” Produced by Phil Naish and Mark Hornsby, Believe features collaborations with Amy Grant and David Crowder.

Hailed by Billboard magazine as “the single most electrifying voice in Christian music,” Russ Taff has garnered six GRAMMY® Awards and 18 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame an unprecedented three times—as a soloist, as well as a member of The Imperials and the Gaither Vocal Band—Taff is also a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Walk of Fame.

Rising to prominence with The Imperials, trailblazers of the contemporary Christian music movement of the 1970s, Taff was the voice behind such quintessential hits as “Praise the Lord,” “Trumpet of Jesus” and “I’m Forgiven,” among many others. His genre-defying sound later endeared him to Southern Gospel audiences, and he spent nearly three years as a member of the world-renowned Gaither Vocal Band. Taff has recorded 11 solo albums to date, including industry benchmarks Medals (1985), Russ Taff (1987) and Under Their Influence (1991), and his classic singles include “We Will Stand,” “I’m Not Alone,” “Not Gonna Bow” and “Love Is Not A Thing.” From rock giants Kings of Leon to MercyMe’s Bart Millard and Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Taff’s influence is felt throughout the music world.

For further information visit turningpointpr.com, russtaff.com or russtaffmovie.com.