StowTown Records Announces Signing Tiffany Coburn to Label

recently addedto their roster of artists through a partnership with. Tiffany brings years of experience as a performer, which includes Walt Disney World, the acapella group Voctave and with various symphonies across the country.

“God has opened so many doors this year, and God’s hand and direction have been evident throughout the entire process,” shares Tiffany. “While I love each opportunity to sing, my heart is most full when ministering in song to the church. We live in a world filled with stress and anxiety, and it is my hope to encourage others in Christ to love not only each other, but to show love to everyone. To have Narrow Gate Entertainment and StowTown Records come alongside and support this effort is more than I could have dreamed. I am honored to join a new family of artists who share the same passion for ministry and am thankful for the support teams at Narrow Gate, StowTown, Provident and Sony who believe in what we are doing.”

Narrow Gate Entertainment is an independent Christian Concert Promotions and Record Company based in Louisville, KY. President Mike Swift is thrilled by this new partnership. “I count it a blessing to know Landon Beene and Wayne Haun of StowTown Records. Both have a sincere passion for excellence, but what I admire most is their heart to encourage people and point them to Christ. It is an honor for Narrow Gate to partner with StowTown Records and share in the mission to create and present music that speaks to the heart of the church. StowTown has an exceptional roster and lasting passion for gospel and inspirational Christian music. We are excited to bring Tiffany Coburn to the StowTown family and look forward with great anticipation to what God has in store.”

Sharing in this excitement is co-owner and CEO of StowTown Records,Landon Beene, “We are excited about this new venture with Narrow Gate Entertainment. Mike Swift has been a strong footprint in the church for themed music events which engage the local church and their community. The marriage between StowTown Records and Narrow Gate is exciting! Tiffany Coburn is a singer’s singer with an amazing resume. It is an honor for StowTown Records to be the home to her music. Our goal with StowTown was to create a broad reach of quality music that would span many genres. This is a great opportunity to do all of that within this agreement with Tiffany and Narrow Gate Entertainment.”

Tiffany’s debut project, Near to the Heart: Cherished Hymns & Songs of Inspiration, will release digitally in November and to retail in January, and is co-produced by Wayne Haun, Trey Ivey, Mike Swift and Jamey Ray. Her first single, “The Way of Love,” shipped to radio this week and is available today at all digital outlets worldwide. Near to the Heart: Cherished Hymns & Songs of Inspiration is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident.