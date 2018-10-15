Monday – October 15, 2018

Ad
October 15, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a sixth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Jim Brady TrioThree Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
2
2
16
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
3
5
8
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
3
4
4
20
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
5
7
13
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
6
6
10
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
7
9
4
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
7
8
8
11
 Watch & See Erwins
8
9
10
12
 Anything Less Taylors
5
10
11
7
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
11
3
20
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(4)
12
  13
13
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
13
14
8
 Faithful Whisnants
13
14
15
7
 Running Martins
14
15
18
8
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
15
16
19
20
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
17
16
9
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
16
18
17
9
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
19
12
12
 Treasures of Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
20
20
18
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
21
21
16
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
21
22
26
3
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22
23
24
4
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
23
24
32
3
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
24
25
23
18
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
18
26
38
2
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
26
27
30
26
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
28
29
5
I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
 Mark Bishop
28
29
35
3
 When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground Inspirations
29
30
28
9
 The Return Soul’d Out
28
31
22
11
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
32
34
3
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
32
33
 *
1
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
33
34
25
5
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
35
27
7
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
27
36
31
8
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
37
36
4
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
36
38
33
6
 Love at First Sight Pruitt Family
30
39
*
1
 Never Changes Steeles
39
40
39
7
 Peace Is On the Way Old Paths
25
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

