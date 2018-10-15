Monday – October 15, 2018

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a sixth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Jim Brady Trio, Three Bridges, and Master’s Promise! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
15
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
16
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
8
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
20
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
13
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
10
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
4
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
11
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
12
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
10
|
11
|
7
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
11
|
3
|
20
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(4)
|
12
|13
|
13
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
13
|
14
|
8
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
7
|Running
|Martins
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
8
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
20
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
17
|
16
|
9
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
9
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
19
|
12
|
12
|Treasures of Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
20
|
20
|
18
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
21
|
21
|
16
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
3
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
4
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
23
|
24
|
32
|
3
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
24
|
25
|
23
|
18
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
18
|
26
|
38
|
2
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
26
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
28
|
29
|
5
|
I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
28
|
29
|
35
|
3
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
9
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
28
|
31
|
22
|
11
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
32
|
34
|
3
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
32
|
33
|*
|
1
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
33
|
34
|
25
|
5
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
25
|
35
|
27
|
7
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
36
|
31
|
8
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
37
|
36
|
4
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
36
|
38
|
33
|
6
|Love at First Sight
|Pruitt Family
|
30
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
39
|
40
|
39
|
7
|Peace Is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
25
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
