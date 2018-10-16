Ad
Butler Music Group Announces Change

October 16, 2018

Nashville, TN (October 11, 2018) Les Butler, owner of Butler Music Group and Family Music Group, states, “2018 marks my 40th year in Southern Gospel Music. If the Lord doesn’t come back, I can see myself in Southern Gospel Music for another 40 years. Of course, I’ll be nearly 100 years old, but you can be assured that I will be singing, preaching, and helping others who do the same.”Butler continues, “As the old saying goes, the one thing that doesn’t change is-change! I thought I would never leave my first radio job in 1978 or the Solid Gospel Radio Networ kand the Singing News Magazine. Well, I did leave, and I’ve been very blessed to own my own companies, Butler Music Group and Family Music Group. Our growth has been astounding with no slowdown in sight! I’m blessed to work with my family, Matt Butler and Bev Butler, and my friends Matt Felts, Janetta Davenport, and Sherry Richards. 

Butler continues, “Matt Felts, BMG General Manager for 3 years, will be leaving us to concentrate more on his solo ministry. He and his family have a unique testimony and it needs to be heard for the glory of God!” Matt is my friend first, then an employee. And, might I add, a great employee! We were friends many years before working together, and we remain friends as he moves on. However, I won’t miss all the St. Louis Cardinals paraphernalia hanging around the office. Enough already! Go Cubs, Go!
Matt Felts states, “I want to thank Les Butler for the incredible opportunity of working with him as General Manager of Butler Music Group for the last three years. BMG works with some of the best artists in Gospel Music, and it has been an honor to be a part of their ministries. Les has been more than a boss; he’s been a mentor and friend for many years. Leaving is always tough, but I am thrilled about the doors God has been opening lately. I will be announcing some very exciting news in the very near future,” stated Felts.
Butler continues, “Effective immediately I am in search a uniquely qualified individual who, first and foremost, loves the Lord, loves Southern Gospel Music and can address very specific needs within the company.”
Butler concludes, “The result of these changes has given birth to a narrowed, laser-like focus for my staff and me. These are exciting times with some amazing announcements to come! Be watching for a special announcement that ties into my 40th Anniversary in Southern Gospel radio.”

If you’re interested in the position, email your resume to les@butlermusicgroup.com.

The photo below was taken shortly after Matt resigned. Go Cardinals!!!

About Butler Music Group
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management  services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet  and Jason Davidson. 

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson.   Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

