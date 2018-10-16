Butler Music Group Announces Change

rst radio job in 1978 or the Solid Gospel Radio Networ kand the Singing News Magazine. Well, I did leave, and I’ve been very blessed to own my own companies, Butler Music Group and Family Music Group. Our growth has been astounding with no slowdown in sight! I’m blessed to work with my family, Matt Butler and Bev Butler, and my friends Matt Felts, Janetta Davenport, and Sherry Richards.

Butler continues, “Matt Felts, BMG General Manager for 3 years, will be leaving us to concentrate more on his solo ministry. He and his family have a unique testimony and it needs to be heard for the glory of God!” Matt is my friend first, then an employee. And, might I add, a great employee! We were friends many years before working together, and we remain friends as he moves on. However, I won’t miss all the St. Louis Cardinals paraphernalia hanging around the office. Enough already! Go Cubs, Go!

Matt Felts states, “I want to thank Les Butler for the incredible opportunity of working with him as General Manager of Butler Music Group for the last three years. BMG works with some of the best artists in Gospel Music, and it has been an honor to be a part of their ministries. Les has been more than a boss; he’s been a mentor and friend for many years. Leaving is always tough, but I am thrilled about the doors God has been opening lately. I will be announcing some very exciting news in the very near future,” stated Felts.

Butler continues, “Effective immediately I am in search a uniquely qualified individual who, first and foremost, loves the Lord, loves Southern Gospel Music and can address very specific needs within the company.”

Butler concludes, “The result of these changes has given birth to a narrowed, laser-like focus for my staff and me. These are exciting times with some amazing announcements to come! Be watching for a special announcement that ties into my 40th Anniversary in Southern Gospel radio.”

If you’re interested in the position, email your resume to les@butlermusicgroup.com.