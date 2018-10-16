Butler Music Group Announces Change

Butler continues, “Matt Felts, BMG General Manager for 3 years, will be leaving us to concentrate more on his solo ministry. He and his family have a unique testimony and it needs to be heard for the glory of God!” Matt is my friend first, then an employee. And, might I add, a great employee! We were friends many years before working together, and we remain friends as he moves on. However, I won’t miss all the St. Louis Cardinals paraphernalia hanging around the office. Enough already! Go Cubs, Go!
Matt Felts states, “I want to thank Les Butler for the incredible opportunity of working with him as General Manager of Butler Music Group for the last three years. BMG works with some of the best artists in Gospel Music, and it has been an honor to be a part of their ministries. Les has been more than a boss; he’s been a mentor and friend for many years. Leaving is always tough, but I am thrilled about the doors God has been opening lately. I will be announcing some very exciting news in the very near future,” stated Felts.
Butler continues, “Effective immediately I am in search a uniquely qualified individual who, first and foremost, loves the Lord, loves Southern Gospel Music and can address very specific needs within the company.”
Butler concludes, “The result of these changes has given birth to a narrowed, laser-like focus for my staff and me. These are exciting times with some amazing announcements to come! Be watching for a special announcement that ties into my 40th Anniversary in Southern Gospel radio.”
If you’re interested in the position, email your resume to les@butlermusicgroup.com.
About Butler Music Group
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jason Davidson.
BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.
Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.
