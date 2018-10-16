GloryWay Quartet Receives Overwhelming Response at NQC

Ad
Nashville, TN (October 12, 2018)  Each year, fans of Southern Gospel music come from all around to the National Quartet Convention to listen to their favorite top artists and to be introduced to the stars of tomorrow. This year, GloryWay Quartet caught the eye of fans as well as the music industry with energetic performances and numerous interviews.The Ohio based quartet has been on the road for over a decade but recently they have been building momentum on the national level. In September, GloryWay signed a consultation agreement with Butler Music Group and they were featured in the October issue of the Singing News Magazine. “These guys are great! They have a huge quartet sound and fans are going to love them,” stated Les Butler.

While at NQC, the group was interviewed by numerous media outlets including Gospel Music TodaySGN ScoopsWGOG and many more. They performed on the Featured Artist Showcase and left the fans on their feet. They were also invited to sing at thePromoters Breakfast for the top promoters in Gospel music! “We were overwhelmed by the response this year at convention. We were able to meet so many new friends and connect with media from across the nation,” stated Justin Crank.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected to GloryWay Quartet as the next year will be filled with exciting events. The group is currently planning their next album. To learn more, go to glorywayquartet.com.

About Butler Music Group
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management  services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet  and Jason Davidson. 

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson.   Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

