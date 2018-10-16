GloryWay Quartet Receives Overwhelming Response at NQC

While at NQC, the group was interviewed by numerous media outlets including Gospel Music Today, SGN Scoops, WGOG and many more. They performed on the Featured Artist Showcase and left the fans on their feet. They were also invited to sing at thePromoters Breakfast for the top promoters in Gospel music! “We were overwhelmed by the response this year at convention. We were able to meet so many new friends and connect with media from across the nation,” stated Justin Crank.
Fans are encouraged to stay connected to GloryWay Quartet as the next year will be filled with exciting events. The group is currently planning their next album. To learn more, go to glorywayquartet.com.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jason Davidson.
BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.
Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.
