HIGHROAD Releases Love To Radio

Nashville, Tenn – Award winning Christian recording artists HighRoad have announced the release of the third cut, Love, from their newest full-length record, “Somewhere I’m Going.”

The hauntingly beautiful lyrics, penned by Sarah Davison and fellow bandmate, Kinsey Kapfhammer, speak of the great love of Jesus and His willingness to “meet you today standing right where you are.”

The expertly crafted arrangement weaves in snippets of the beloved hymn, O How I Love Jesus, blending the beautiful old song seamlessly to emphasize the timelessness of this new release. Love is destined to become a classic in its own right.

The album Somewhere I’m Going was produced by GRAMMY® Award nominated Ben Isaacs (Oak Ridge Boys, Gaither Vocal Band, The Isaacs), and his expertise and experience are stamped on the entire project. All twelve tracks feature the poignant bluegrass vocals of the Sarah Davison, as well as the impeccable vocal harmony and instrumentation of the band.

Crossing the boundaries of Country, Bluegrass, Gospel and Contemporary Christian music, HighRoad will soon become one of your favorite groups. Sarah says of the album “I hope listeners really walk away and say, ‘I feel like I know these girls, and I can relate to these songs’. My prayer as a songwriter and as an artist is that I’m just a vessel He can pour through.”

From beginning to end, the intimacy and beauty of “Love,” will speak to your circumstance and give you a sense of the hopeful and abiding faith of HighRoad as they share the uncompromising love of Jesus.

To purchase HIGHROAD’S music click any of these icons or go to : http://www.highroadmusic.com/

To connect with HIGHROAD just follow them on social media or their Website:

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.

About HIGHROAD

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HighRoad, an award-winning group from Nashville, have always preferred the road less traveled.

Since Sarah Davison founded the group in 2010, she and bandmates Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), Kinsey Kapfhammer (guitar, vocals) and Lauren Conklin (fiddle) have already garnered six SGM Scoops Diamond Award nominations and an Absolutely Gospel Music Female Group of the Year award. In 2017 the single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year. They regularly perform at leading Gospel music events including the Gatlinburg Gathering, Myrtle Beach’s Singing In The Sun and the National Quartet Convention.

Members have appeared on Gaither Homecoming Videos with Bradley Walker as well as played with Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), Vince Gill, Chris Young, Mark Wills, and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice. In 2018, they played on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, and had their first two number 1 singles on Southern Gospel Radio.