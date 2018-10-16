Sherry Anne and Mansion Entertainment Release LIVE DVD

Franklin, TN (October 15, 2018) – Mansion Entertainment has partnered with Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, to release Sherry Anne LIVE, a live performance DVD, produced by Dr. Steve Allen and Brian Ledford. The evening of music and testimony was recorded in April at River of Life Church, in Smyrna, TN and will be releasing October 19th, 2018.

The DVD will be available nationwide and the release will be celebrated at a special evening concert with The Booth Brothers in Whitesboro, NY. Micheal Booth performed a featured solo and was a guest musician on the Sherry Anne LIVE DVD.

Sherry Anne LIVE features a full concert of 14 songs which include 4 Christmas performances, inspirational moments of spekaing and Sherry’s compelling personal testimony. DVD bonus release include music videos, behind the scenes footage and interview snippets with Sherry Anne.

Mansion Entertainment’s John Mathis commented on the project, “We have worked with Sherry Anne for several years and have seen her stand on so many big stages from The National Quaret Convention to sharing the stage with artists like The Gaither Vocal Band. In many of those settings people only get to experience a part of her artisty and get a glimpse of her life story, and people have embraced and loved those moments. But she has so much more to share, Sherry Anne is more than just an artist; she is an encourager, a motivator, a speaker with an inspiring story to tell about overcoming so many life obstacles by God’s grace. We’re honored to be a part of Sherry Anne being able to share a full evening of her story. I believe people will love this experience!”

The musical journey of the DVD features an all star cast of musicians with Michael Booth on drums, Landy Ewing on bass, Andrew Ishee on piano, and Scott Newbert on guitar and Toni Jolene Clay lending her vocal talent to the project. Closed Captioning is also an available feature for the hearing imparied. An audio version of Sherry Anne LIVE will also be available on CD.

Track Listing:

“God Made A Way”

(John M. Robinson & Twila LaBar)

“Who Do You Say I Am”

(Sherry Anne Lints & Toni Jolene Clay)

“I Go to the Rock”

(Dottie Rambo)

“Sky Full of Angels”

(Burton B. Collins, Clay Mills & Lisa Kay Stewart)

“I Can’t Even Walk”

(Colbert Croft and Joyce Croft)

“God on the Mountain”

(Tracy Dartt)

“Where Would I Be”

(Toni Jolene Clay & John Mathis Jr.)

“Lord I Hope This Day is Good”

(Dave Hanner)

“He Heals” featuring Michael Booth

(Don Poythress & Jennifer Layne)

“Silent Prayer”

(Michael Waddle)

“Do You Hear What I Hear”

(Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne)

“Labor of Love”

(Andrew Peterson)

“Mary Did You Know”

(Mark Lowry & Buddy Greene)

“Jesus, What a Wonderful Child”

(Traditional)

Plus DVD Bonus Feature Section