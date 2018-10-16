The Williamsons Continue to Gain Momentum

Ad
Nashville, TN (October 11, 2018) Every year, fans from around the world gather at the National Quartet Convention to hear and meet the top artists in Southern Gospel. This year, the Williamsons enjoyed an incredible week at NQC, meeting fans, media, and performing on numerous events.

With their current single, “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” debuting on the Singing News Top 80 chart at #40, the mixed-quartet came into NQC with much momentum. The past year has included a new album, multiple hits songs, awards, and numerous nominations. They also entered the week nominated in the Top 5 for the Singing News Favorite New Group Award. “This year has been the year of the Williamsons. The Southern Gospel industry has embraced the group and fans showered them with love all week in Pigeon Forge,” stated Les Butler.

While at the National Quartet Convention, the Williamsons were interviewed by numerous TV, radio, print and digital news outlets including Gospel Music Today, The Gospel Greats, Singing News Radio Network and many others. They also participated in the Promoters Showcase Breakfast.

They are past Diamond Award winners and they’re nominated for even more!  The awards show will be held at the Creekside Gospel Music event in Pigeon Forge, TN at the end of November.

The Williamsons will soon be announcing a monumental happening that is a first ever for their ministry. “I truly believe we are just at the beginning of what will be a huge season for the Williamsons. In fact, this is the year of the Williamsons! They have worked hard, stayed true to the calling and are now seeing the results of their labor,” added Les Butler.

To keep up with the Williamsons, go to williamsonsmusic.com.

About Butler Music Group
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management  services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet  and Jason Davidson. 

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson.   Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.

