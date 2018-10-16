The Williamsons Continue to Gain Momentum

Nashville, TN (October 11, 2018) Every year, fans from around the world gather at theto hear and meet the top artists in Southern Gospel. This year, theenjoyed an incredible week at NQC, meeting fans, media, and performing on numerous events.

With their current single, “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” debuting on the Singing News Top 80 chart at #40, the mixed-quartet came into NQC with much momentum. The past year has included a new album, multiple hits songs, awards, and numerous nominations. They also entered the week nominated in the Top 5 for the Singing News Favorite New Group Award. “This year has been the year of the Williamsons. The Southern Gospel industry has embraced the group and fans showered them with love all week in Pigeon Forge,” stated Les Butler.

While at the National Quartet Convention, the Williamsons were interviewed by numerous TV, radio, print and digital news outlets including Gospel Music Today, The Gospel Greats, Singing News Radio Network and many others. They also participated in the Promoters Showcase Breakfast.

They are past Diamond Award winners and they’re nominated for even more! The awards show will be held at the Creekside Gospel Music event in Pigeon Forge, TN at the end of November.

The Williamsons will soon be announcing a monumental happening that is a first ever for their ministry. “I truly believe we are just at the beginning of what will be a huge season for the Williamsons. In fact, this is the year of the Williamsons! They have worked hard, stayed true to the calling and are now seeing the results of their labor,” added Les Butler.

To keep up with the Williamsons, go to williamsonsmusic.com.