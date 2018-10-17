49th Annual GMA Dove Awards Winners Revealed Tuesday Night in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 16, 2018) — THE 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out tonight in the Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards will betelevised on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) on Sunday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The big winner was first-time nominee, newcomer Tauren Wells, who took home four awards, including Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. Superstar Zach Williams took home Artist of the Year. The night was fiiled with many remarkable performances, including first time collaborations including Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly, Jason Crabb and Rascal Flatts, as well as Natalie Grant and Koryn Hawthorne.

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Gaither Vocal Band

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Washed By the Water” – Jason Crabb, (writers) Dave Barnes, Jason Crabb, Jordan Reynolds

Bluegrass / Country / Roots Recorded Song of the Year: “Dinner on the Ground (ft. the Oak Ridge Boys)” – Little Roy & Lizzy Show, (writers) Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun

Southern Gospel Album of the Year: What’s Not To Love? – Mark Lowry, (producer) Dony McGuire

2018 Bluegrass / Country / Roots Album of the Year: Blessed, Hymns and Songs of Faith – Bradley Walker, (producer) Ben Isaacs

Select quotes from the 49th Annal GMA Doves Awards:

“I was literally in the back with my pants undone changing…then i heard my name and ran. ‘What award is this? ..New Artist of the Year?’ I am so thankful for this privilege. Thank You!” – Tauren Wells on accepting New Artist of the Year

“What a privilege this is. Isn’t it just like the Lord to take our failures and our overall jacked-up mess and turn it into someothing beautiful. He takes our disappointments and turns them into a dance floor. He allows us to be kids again.” – Cory Asbury, co-writer of Song of the Year “Reckless Love”

“When you’re a little kid in Alabama singin’ gospel songs….you never think someday you’ll win an award for doing what you love.” Bradley Walker – winner for Bluegrass/Country Roots Album

“I was at the first Dove Awards as a child. I remember being in those bleachers wishing I could be Stryper. You know you are old when a kid says you like the man from the UP movie.” Mark Lowry

“The performances were second to none and offered glory and revenant love to our father and his kingdom, ” says GMA President and Executive Director Jackie Patillo.

About GMA:

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles including Pop, Rock, Praise & Worship, Urban Gospel, R&B, Hip Hop, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Latin and more. The GMA community includes agents, artists, church leaders, managers, promoters, radio personnel, record company executives, retailers, songwriters and other industry visionaries. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards and IMMERSE. For more on supporting the GMA or becoming a member, please visit www.gospelmusic.org.

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.