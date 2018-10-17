Alan Godsey Passes Away and Funeral Arrangements

ANNOUNCEMENT: Alan Wayne Godsey, 66, passed on to eternal life on Saturday evening, October 13, 2018 at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Alan was born July 8, 1952 to Ernest Elbert Godsey and Christine (Upchurch) Godsey who preceded him in death. Alan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Fort Wayne as a teenager. Alan founded The Northmen, and the Northern Gospel Singing Convention. His desire was to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song. He began singing at the age of 4, with his family group, The Upchurch Family. He loved being with his family, enjoyed any activity the grandkids were involved in and family vacations. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Cathy (Wallace) Godsey, daughter Amanda (Jason) Moore, son, Scott Godsey; three grandchildren, Madeline Moore, Jonathan Moore, and Lincoln Godsey; two sisters Judy (Vernon) Baker and Helen (Jeff) Gallant; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons- Pine Valley 1320 E Dupont Rd on Thursday October 18, 2018 10:30 am with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be at the funeral home Wednesday October 17, 2018 from 2 pm – 4 pm and 6pm – 8pm. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit mccombandsons.com

Absolutely Gospel Music Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.