Monday – October 22, 2018

October 22, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a seventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three BridgesMaster’s Promise, and Jay Stone Singers! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1(3)
2
3
9
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
2
3
2
17
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
4
8
12
 Watch & See Erwins
4
5
5
14
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
3
6
7
5
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
6
7
6
11
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
8
10
8
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
9
9
13
 Anything Less Taylors
5
10
13
9
 Faithful Whisnants
10
11
12
14
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
12
19
13
 Treasures of Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
13
4
21
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
14
15
9
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
14
15
14
8
 Running Martins
14
16
18
10
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
17
17
10
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
16
18
24
4
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
18
19
21
17
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
18
20
23
5
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
20
21
22
4
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
21
22
20
19
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
23
26
3
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
23
24
16
21
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
25
30
10
 The Return Soul’d Out
25
26
28
6
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
26
27
35
8
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
27
28
29
4
When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
 Inspirations
28
29
32
4
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
29
30
37
5
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
30
31
31
12
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
32
11
21
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(4)
33
 34
6
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
34
27
27
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
35
36
9
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
36
33
2
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
33
37
25
19
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
18
38
39
2
 Never Changes Steeles
38
39
*
1
 It Carried Him Perrys
39
40
*
1
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

