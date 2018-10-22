Monday – October 22, 2018

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a seventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Talleys, Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Jay Stone Singers! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(3)
|
2
|
3
|
9
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
17
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
12
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
14
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
6
|
7
|
5
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
11
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
8
|
10
|
8
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
9
|
9
|
13
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
10
|
13
|
9
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
14
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
12
|
19
|
13
|Treasures of Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
13
|
4
|
21
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
14
|
15
|
9
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
14
|
15
|
14
|
8
|Running
|Martins
|
14
|
16
|
18
|
10
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
10
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
16
|
18
|
24
|
4
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
17
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
20
|
23
|
5
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
4
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
21
|
22
|
20
|
19
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
23
|
26
|
3
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
23
|
24
|
16
|
21
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
25
|
30
|
10
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
25
|
26
|
28
|
6
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
27
|
35
|
8
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
4
|
When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
28
|
29
|
32
|
4
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
37
|
5
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
12
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
32
|
11
|
21
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(4)
|
33
|34
|
6
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
25
|
34
|
27
|
27
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
35
|
36
|
9
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
36
|
33
|
2
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
33
|
37
|
25
|
19
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
18
|
38
|
39
|
2
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|When I Wake Up to Sleep No More
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.