Sunday Drive Featured In The Faith Based Motion Picture, Saving Faith

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – (October 22, 2017) – Award winning Sonlite Records recording artist, Sunday Drive, had the privilege of performing and acting in the new Rossetti Productions & Lionsgate faith based release, Saving Faith. In the film, Faith Scott fears she may have to close the Ritz Theater after years of struggling to keep it open. With help from friends and her Uncle Donny, she puts on a big Christmas show to save the building.

Saving Faith features Sunday Drive, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Michael W Smith, Jay DeMarcus, Scott Hamilton, The Gatlin Brothers, Jenn Gotzon, Donny Richmond, Henry Cho, and Jim E Chandler.

Misty Treece of Sunday Drive states, “It is an honor to be featured in this faith based romantic comedy. Sunday Drive thanks Rossetti Productions and Lionsgate for not only featuring Sunday Drive in Saving Faith, but providing clean Christian entertainment to a world that needs to hear the good news of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ”.

After a successful theatrical release across the nation earlier this year, you can find Saving Faith in Walmart, Target, Meijer, and Loves Travel Stops across the country. It is also available for streaming on most major services.

These are exciting times for Sunday Drive as the Saving Faith release comes on the heels of their new project, A Million Miles,debuting Top 5 in Billboard Magazine’s Southern Gospel sales chart and #26 in all Christian music.

For more information on Saving Faith, visit www.facebook.com/savingfaithmovie.

For more information on Sunday Drive visit SundayDriveMusic.com.