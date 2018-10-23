The Guardians are Ready for Revival

Nashville, TN (October 19, 2018) – StowTown Records artist The Guardians has released a brand new project today, their first as a quartet. Ready for Revival, a 12-song collection from this famed group is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide and is distributed exclusively bySony/Provident.
“We feel a sense of urgency now more than ever to sound a call for revival in the church, this nation and the world,” states John Darin Rowsey. “From the first note of the project to the last, we wanted to create a spiritual and emotional journey that would touch the heart and soul of everyone who heard it. As the debut quartet project, we certainly wanted to make use of the talents of Pat Barker. The arrangements of Wayne Haun and the brilliant writing from some of the industry’s top writers have definitely accomplished that. There is an excitement in the songs on this project that has created a new zeal in all of us. We can’t wait to share the message in the songs!”
Several of the songs recorded were written specifically with their revival tour in mind as they travel with Revive America, led by Rev. Terry Toler. In true Guardians form, they treat this project like a member of the family, carefully paying attention to every detail.
“Dean Hickman and The Guardians truly believe in the integrity of presentation,” said Wayne Haun, StowTown co-founder and producer. “They are genuine in their love for the Gospel message and their love for gospel music. How many tenor singers are still performing and traveling at age 70?! Dean is amazing, both on stage and off. There is no greater cheerleader for young people in our industry, and I am honored to have worked with him and The Guardians on Ready for Revival.”
ABOUT THE GUARDIANS:
The Guardians had claimed their stake in Southern Gospel Music as one of America's favorite Southern Gospel trios. They've had many hit songs since their formation in 1988. In 2018, this remarkable group became a quartet. Guardians Quartet members include Dean Hickman, Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. The Guardians' music impacts listeners with their sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior they sing about. Their collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and sing songs that minister to people's hearts and touch their lives. In collaboration with Rev. Terry Toler, The Guardians have been a part of the Revive America Tour, in which thousands of people have heard the message of the Gospel through music and preaching since its beginnings in 2016.
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
