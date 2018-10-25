Ad
News Ticker

The Veranda Announces Annual Benefit, “A Down Home Christmas”  

October 25, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

GALLATIN, TENN. — John Darin Rowsey, The Talleys, Tribute Quartet, pianist Jeff Stice and comedian Aaron Wilburn, are some of Gospel Music’s greats that are helping to start the holiday season with “A Down Home Christmas,” a dinner and music event benefiting The Veranda.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at The Depot Square in Gallatin, Tenn. There will be a silent auction at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner and concert at 6:30 pm.  The evening line-up also includes The Lore Family, Avenue, Rebecca Little Burke of The Littles, songwriter Kenna West, Dusty Wells, Wanette Turner, and Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly. A special performance by Daniel Webster and Welch College Ensemble will also be featured.  Emcee for the evening is singer and songwriter John Darin Rowsey. Rowsey currently travels with The Guardians and previously performed with Karen Peck and New River and Watts, Rowsey & Bean.

The cost is $45 per person, and tables of eight are available for $360. Seating is limited to 300, and reservations are requested before Nov. 28.

Proceeds from the dinner and music event benefit The Veranda, the flagship program of Veranda Ministries. An outreach supported by Impact Fellowship Church in Gallatin, The Veranda is a respite activity program that helps meet the needs of senior adults and their families who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and other issues of the aging process. Activities are provided a few hours a day, three days a week at the church to allow families much-needed respite time to take care of other family needs.

Guests can expect an interactive evening with the opportunity to sing with the artists. Another highlight of the evening will be The Talleys’ performance of their Dove Award winning song, “Hidden Heroes,” which pays tribute to those who care for the needs of others. The song has become a theme song for The Veranda family.

“Memory Trees,” a popular collection of auction items, are back as well as wreaths and table arrangements designed for year-round display. Individual trees will be decorated in themes. Some of the trees will honor families and loved ones who have been affected by Dementia.

Veranda Ministries Director, Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly states “This will be a wonderful evening of festive music to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. We will have a special tree with all the ornaments made by clients at The Veranda. They have also been working on artwork that will serve as table decorations at the event. It will be a great night for families to get together and usher in the holiday season and celebrate Christ, the true reason for the season.  I am so grateful to the Gospel Music artists for their unwavering support of this event. It’s become a traditional start to the Christmas season for our Veranda family, and we invite others to join us for this special evening.”

For more information about the event or to make reservations, contact The Veranda staff at 615-838-1207. Reservations may also be made online at www.verandaministries.org

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes