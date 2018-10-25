The Veranda Announces Annual Benefit, “A Down Home Christmas”  

GALLATIN, TENN. — John Darin Rowsey, The Talleys, Tribute Quartet, pianist Jeff Stice and comedian Aaron Wilburn, are some of Gospel Music’s greats that are helping to start the holiday season with “A Down Home Christmas,” a dinner and music event benefiting The Veranda.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at The Depot Square in Gallatin, Tenn. There will be a silent auction at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner and concert at 6:30 pm. The evening line-up also includes The Lore Family, Avenue, Rebecca Little Burke of The Littles, songwriter Kenna West, Dusty Wells, Wanette Turner, and Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly. A special performance by Daniel Webster and Welch College Ensemble will also be featured. Emcee for the evening is singer and songwriter John Darin Rowsey. Rowsey currently travels with The Guardians and previously performed with Karen Peck and New River and Watts, Rowsey & Bean.

The cost is $45 per person, and tables of eight are available for $360. Seating is limited to 300, and reservations are requested before Nov. 28.

Proceeds from the dinner and music event benefit The Veranda, the flagship program of Veranda Ministries. An outreach supported by Impact Fellowship Church in Gallatin, The Veranda is a respite activity program that helps meet the needs of senior adults and their families who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and other issues of the aging process. Activities are provided a few hours a day, three days a week at the church to allow families much-needed respite time to take care of other family needs.

Guests can expect an interactive evening with the opportunity to sing with the artists. Another highlight of the evening will be The Talleys’ performance of their Dove Award winning song, “Hidden Heroes,” which pays tribute to those who care for the needs of others. The song has become a theme song for The Veranda family.

“Memory Trees,” a popular collection of auction items, are back as well as wreaths and table arrangements designed for year-round display. Individual trees will be decorated in themes. Some of the trees will honor families and loved ones who have been affected by Dementia.

Veranda Ministries Director, Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly states “This will be a wonderful evening of festive music to celebrate the start of the Christmas season. We will have a special tree with all the ornaments made by clients at The Veranda. They have also been working on artwork that will serve as table decorations at the event. It will be a great night for families to get together and usher in the holiday season and celebrate Christ, the true reason for the season. I am so grateful to the Gospel Music artists for their unwavering support of this event. It’s become a traditional start to the Christmas season for our Veranda family, and we invite others to join us for this special evening.”

For more information about the event or to make reservations, contact The Veranda staff at 615-838-1207. Reservations may also be made online at www.verandaministries.org