Getting to Know The Shireys

I had the honor this month of interviewing a group that’s pretty special to me, my family, The Shireys. I traveled and sang with them for over 20 years, and I’m so proud of what they’re doing now.

Victoria Bowlin: Tell everyone about the family. How long have you been traveling, and what does the group look like now?

Darlene Shirey: We’ve been singing full time for 10 years now, after selling a 30 year furniture business. Our daughter, Victoria Bowlin, sang with us for over 20 years, but has now gone solo. We now are traveling with my husband, our youngest daughter, Rachael, & her son, Kason.

VB: You have an awesome new project! Tell us about that.

DS: We just recorded with Crossroads for this new album. We’re very proud of it and the hard work we’ve put into it! We were so blessed to work with some amazing musicians & producers on this album. We pray the songs reach many souls!

VB: What are some of your fan favorite songs?

DS: Some of our favorite fan songs are, “Why Should I Worry?” & our new single, “Because Of The Blood.”

VB: What is your favorite song to sing from your new project?

DS: We always enjoy singing, “On This Journey To His Throne”. It’s got a true, Southern Gospel Convention sound!

VB: What is your current radio single?

DS: Our current single is a beautiful song our oldest daughter wrote called, “Because Of The Blood”. It’s currently #51 on the Singing News charts. We’re so thankful the message is reaching souls all over the world!

VB: What has God been teaching you lately?

DS: His timing isn’t our timing. He’s teaching us to wait upon Him, and He’s teaching us lessons through it all.

VB: God has really been opening some amazing doors for you recently. Tell us about that.

DS: We recently sang at Dollywood and also sang during the power hour at the National Quartet Convention. We’re so blessed for the doors God is continually opening for our family, and we will step through all of them with much prayer & gratitude.

VB: Where is the family based out of?

DS: We are based out of West Columbia, SC.

VB: If you had to describe The Shireys, as you are now, in one sentence, what would you say?

DS: It’s been said, “You can buy a ticket for a seat to the see The Shireys, but you’ll only need the edge!” We get excited when we sing about Jesus and don’t hold back!

VB: What is your ministry goal?

DS: We always want to reach souls, encourage others, & give people hope!

VB: Where can people find your schedule and get a copy of your latest CD?

DS: Our CDs & schedule are available on our website, www.TheShireysMinistries.com, also our brand new album is on ITunes, Spotify, etc.

I may be a little partial, but if you’ve never heard The Shireys LIVE in concert, I encourage you to do so! I know that you will be blessed!

