Monday – October 29, 2018

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
10
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
13
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
6
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
18
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
15
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
12
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
9
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
7
|
9
|
9
|
14
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
10
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
15
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
12
|
12
|
14
|Treasures of Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
13
|
17
|
11
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
10
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
9
|Running
|Martins
|
14
|
16
|
16
|
11
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
5
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
6
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
5
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
19
|
20
|
23
|
4
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
20
|
21
|
19
|
18
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
22
|
27
|
9
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
23
|
13
|
22
|Beat Up Bible
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
24
|
30
|
6
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
11
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
7
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
27
|
36
|
3
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
5
|
When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
5
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
22
|
20
|What An Anchor
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
31
|
31
|
13
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
32
|
38
|
3
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
32
|
33
|33
|
7
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
25
|
34
|
39
|
2
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
10
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
36
|
24
|
22
|By a Show of Hands
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
37
|
40
|
2
|When I Wake Up to Sleep No More
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
37
|
38
|
32
|
22
|Sun’s Gonna Come Up
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(4)
|
39
|
34
|
28
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
40
|
37
|
20
|Deep In My Heart
|Legacy Five
|
18
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.