Monday – October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1(4)
2
2
10
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
2
3
4
13
 Watch & See Erwins
3
4
6
6
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
4
5
3
18
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
6
5
15
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
5
7
7
12
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
8
8
9
 Little Is Much Michael English
7
9
9
14
 Anything Less Taylors
5
10
10
10
 Faithful Whisnants
10
11
11
15
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
12
12
14
 Treasures of Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
13
17
11
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
13
14
14
10
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
14
15
15
9
 Running Martins
14
16
16
11
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
17
18
5
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
17
18
20
6
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
18
19
21
5
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
20
23
4
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
20
21
19
18
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
18
22
27
9
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
23
13
22
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
24
30
6
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
25
25
11
 The Return Soul’d Out
25
26
26
7
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
26
27
36
3
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
27
28
28
5
When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
 Inspirations
28
29
29
5
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
29
30
22
20
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
31
31
13
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
32
38
3
 Never Changes Steeles
32
33
 33
7
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
34
39
2
 It Carried Him Perrys
34
35
35
10
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
36
24
22
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
37
40
2
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
37
38
32
22
 Sun’s Gonna Come Up LeFevre Quartet
1(4)
39
34
28
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
1(3)
40
37
20
 Deep In My Heart Legacy Five
18
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

