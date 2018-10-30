New Speer Family Revives and Refreshes Iconic Songs on A Singing Heritage Debut Release Available Now

New Speer Family is proud to release their debut recording, A Singing Heritage, available now at NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 30, 2018) – Theis proud to release their debut recording,, available now at www.newspeerfamily.com as well as digital outlets.

“Let the song go on,” was a phrase G.T. “Dad” Speer would say during a concert after stopping a song to testify about God’s goodness in his life. His frequent testimonies were a testament to his Christian faith. Now, for the first time since the Speers retirement in 1998, the signature songs of the Speer Family are once again being heard.

The son of Brock & Faye Speer, Brian, and his wife Allison, are joined by industry veteran Mike Allen and exciting newcomer, Ben Waites, to form the New Speer Family and the aptly titled project, A Singing Heritage, is their first release. “When the Speers retired at the National Quartet Convention in 1998, it was a hard time for us because not only were the voices retiring, but I felt that the songs were going away, too,” says Brian. “For some time, Allison and I have been talking about how fun it would be to bring those songs back with a fresh sound, reviving them for those long time Speer Family fans and making them relevant to a new generation of listeners.”

A Singing Heritage features the iconic and time-tested songs from the legendary family, including: “Heaven’s Jubilee,” “He Is Mine and I Am His,” “Old Gospel Ship,” “The King is Coming,” and many more.

The Speer Family was formed in 1921 with G.T. “Dad” Speer, his wife Lena “Mom,” dad’s sister Pearl and her husband Logan Claborn. A Speer singing group travelled continually from that time until their retirement in 1998. In addition to family members, many “adopted” Speers were part of the group through the years.

Allison says, “I have always wanted to sing with a group. The thought of being a part of the New Speer Family is beyond my wildest dream. Our goal is to praise God with old Speer songs that still remain as classics. We are looking forward to having a blast with those who were touched by the original Speer Family. We’re so excited and honored to revive this music again!”

To order music and for more information – including an extensive history of The Speers – visit www.NewSpeerFamily.com

www.caldwell.agency. The New Speer Family is booked by Scott Caldwell at The Caldwell Agency, 615. 436.0469, scott@caldwell.agency,