REVIEW: Gold City – Hope For the Journey

Producer: Michael Sykes, Daniel Riley, & Ken Harding

Record Label: New Haven Records

Website: www.goldcityqt.com

Gold City has released Hope For The Journey, their first mainline project since 2011. Those who have been eagerly awaiting a new project from the fellas will not be disappointed with this album. Let’s dive right in.

The album kicks off with “I Can Tell You Why”, which has the standard upbeat feel that you would expect from Gold City. This should do well on radio, should it be a choice in the future. Long time Gold City fans will appreciate this song the most.

“Those Same Hands”, written by Dianne Wilkinson and Rebecca Peck, is a power ballad that will go down in Gold City’s history as a classic. Beautiful orchestration, might I add. “Same God” follows the footsteps of “Those Same Hands” musically and is a great lyric for those walking through the valley. I imagine these two songs will minister together in concert.

“I Will Not Be Shaken” and “Alabama Mud” are two “swampy” songs that you wouldn’t expect Gold City to do, musically. However, they are two of the strongest songs on the entire project. I wouldn’t mind hearing an entire project of songs such as these with a more progressive feel. The guys really vocally do a great job on them.

“Jesus Frees The Fallen” is Lee Black/Dianne Wilkinson co-write with lyrics that will speak to those who are searching and those who have fallen from grace, alike. I can’t imagine the lives that will be changed when this is sung in concert. I would be amazed if this didn’t make the list for radio releases.

Overall, Hope For The Journey is an impressive release for Gold City. Lyrically, they branched out and it worked very well. The final song “Resting Place” is an A Capella song, that seemed to be out of place with the rest of the project. However, the entire project is a great collection of lyrics and harmonies that will minister to fans for years to come.

Track Listing:

I Can Tell You Why

Those Same Hands

Someday

Same God

I Will Not Be Shaken

Alabama Mud

Jesus Frees the Fallen

A Bible Loving Man

All My Hope

Resting Place

READER RATING:

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]