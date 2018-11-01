REVIEW: Russ Taff – Believe

Producer: Phil Naish & Mark Hornsby

Record Label: Fuel Music

Website: www.russtaff.com

In 1976, a revolutionary group, called The Imperials, hired a new lead singer; whose unmistakable voice would go on to resonate with Christian music fans everywhere, and whose name would later become a symbol of the redemption power of Jesus Christ. After more than ten solo albums, numerous collaborations, and the recent premiere of his powerful biographical motion picture, Russ Taff has gifted the world with a brand-new record: Believe.

The album kicks off boldly, with the vertical declaration, “Your Love Never Fails.” The song is packed with energy and drive, breaking down at the praise-and-worship-style bridge, which sings, “You make all things work together for my good.” It breaks down one more time, just before the end of the song, to perfectly set up a brand-new cut of his 1987 song, “I Still Believe,” at Track 2. “I Still Believe” is also the first single from this project.

On Track 3, Taff is joined by Amy Grant on a soulful cover of her beautifully encouraging song “Don’t Try So Hard.” In perfect harmony, the two dispel the need to prove oneself before God, singing, “You’re lovely even with your scars, don’t try so hard.”

The voice that brought us “I’m Forgiven,” and “Praise The Lord,” then opens up Track 4 with one of the most powerful vocal introductions a song could possibly have. “Same Power” is an absolute must-hear on this record. Faith has no choice but to rise at the sound of those lyrics.

“Same Power,” is followed by the song “I Am,” featuring a special appearance by David Crowder. Both catchy and meaningful, it is sure to be a fan favorite. It is immediately followed by the heart-gripping prayer “Be Still My Soul,” which beautifully sets the stage for Taff’s fresh and compelling arrangement of Bethel’s “No Longer Slaves.”

Tracks 8 and 9 are filled by the mountain moving song duo, “When I Hear Your Name,” and “There Is A Fountain.” The back-to-back pair of songs set an atmosphere of holiness as the Name and the Blood of Jesus are brought to the forefront. The energy then shifts into the exciting proclamation, “There’s A Hallelujah.”

Just before the close of the album, the Name of Jesus is worshipped once again, with the awestruck ballad, “Isn’t The Name.” This song is unforgettable; worthy to be added to any and every worship playlist.

Believe arrives at its curtain call with a sweet anthem of unity, entitled, “We Will Stand.”

This record has all of the soul, power, and freshness fans have come to know from Russ Taff—plus so much more. Listeners will find themselves in deep places of reverence as that unmistakable voice sings the power of Christ over them. With its stunning vocal and musical arrangements, as well as its soul-stirring lyrics, this 2018 release offers hope to all people; and beckons each one to Believe.

Track Listing:

Your Love Never Fails

I Still Believe

Don’t Try So Hard (with Amy Grant)

Same Power

I Am (with David Crowder)

Be Still My Soul

No Longer Slaves

When I Hear Your Name

There Is A Fountain

There’s A Hallelujah

Isn’t The Name

We Will Stand

