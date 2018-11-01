‘Sherry Anne LIVE!’ Debuts at Number 5 on the Billboard Music Video Chart

: Toni Jolene Clay, Landy Ewing, Andrew Ishee, Scott Neubert and Michael Booth. Franklin, TN (November 1st, 2018) – The release of the ‘Sherry Anne LIVE!’ DVD last week saw its debut at Number 5 on the Billboard Music Video Chart for sales during the week of November 3rd. The project enlisted the talents of producers Dr. Steve Allen and Brian Ledford and project coordinator John Mathis Jr. and was released in partnership with Mansion Entertainment. The live concert includes Michael Booth (Booth Brothers) as the guest soloist along with a cast of the industry’s best musicians and vocalistsToni Jolene Clay, Landy Ewing, Andrew Ishee, Scott Neubert and Michael Booth.

Sherry Anne, who has had to overcome hearing-impairment to achieve success as an artist, adds another accolade to her growing list of accomplishments which include numerous award nominations and national charting radio singles. She is an avid lip reader due to her hearing impairment and knows firsthand the importance of being able to see faces and emotions while listening to music. This became an influential part of the decision to undertake a live concert recording. Sherry Anne commented on that decision-making process: “Audiences have told me for years that they love to listen to me sing but even more so, they love to WATCH me sing. And so the DVD idea was born!”

The DVD includes the songs that have become audiences’ favorites from Sherry Anne’s concert performances. It also contains two new songs, plus some of her most requested Christmas songs. Sherry Anne LIVE! is also available as an audio product on CD and includes the full concert performance and testimony, along with “He Heals” performed by Michael Booth. Sherry Anne accompanies Michael in the video performance with sign language interpretation of the song.