Sonlite Records and the Down East Boys work to spread God’s word with Singing News Radio and Bible League International

Arden, North Carolina (November 1, 2018) – Sonlite Records and the Down East Boys have teamed up with Singing News Radio and Bible League Internationalto get Bibles into the hands of new Christians around the world through the League’s ‘Til The Whole World Knows campaign.

Throughout the month of November, the first 50 people who donate $50 or more to Bible League International will receive a copy of the Down East Boys’ latest album, One Day In The Past, which features their hit single, “Beat Up Bible.”

“As Singing News Radio continues to work with Bible League International to buy Bibles and put them out to new Christians across the globe, we felt a perfect tie-in was the Down East Boys song, ‘Beat Up Bible.’ We are so pleased to have the Down East Boys and Sonlite Records working with us in November to give copies of their project One Day In The Past to some of our donors,” says Greg Goodman from Singing News Radio. “In order to achieve a beat-up Bible, you have to place it in the hands of someone who is going to use it and gather all the knowledge they can from it. We know that is the work that Bible League is doing daily!”

Greg Bentley from Crossroads said joining the effort to spread God’s word was a no brainer, especially because “Beat Up Bible” was a perfect match for the campaign.

“I’ve heard many stories of families and churches in foreign countries sharing one copy of The Bible between many people because they do not have the resources to have their own copy. And how it becomes tattered and torn from the use,” says Bentley. “To be able to team up with the Bible League and Singing News in this effort just seemed like the icing on top of the cake since the song ‘Beat Up Bible’ will be the #1 song for the upcoming December chart. To be a part of getting the message around the world is part of our goal. We are thrilled to contribute to such a great cause.”

Those interested in contributing can do so on the Singing News Radio website, by clicking on the Bible League International link.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.