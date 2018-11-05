Monday – November 5, 2018

Ad
November 5, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a ninth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Lost Jim Brady Trio
1(5)
2
2
11
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
2
3
4
7
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
4
3
14
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
3
5
8
10
 Little Is Much Michael English
5
6
6
16
 Rolled Back Stone Greater Vision
5
7
7
13
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
6
8
10
11
 Faithful Whisnants
8
9
9
15
 Anything Less Taylors
5
10
5
19
 Jesus Messiah Gaither Vocal Band
2
11
11
16
 Meeting In the Middle of the Air Tribute
6
12
12
15
 Treasures of Heaven Mark Trammell Quartet
9
13
13
12
 Good News Never Gets Old Three Bridges
13
14
14
11
 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile Williamsons
14
15
15
10
 Running Martins
14
16
16
12
 Run the Race Hyssongs
16
17
17
6
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
17
18
18
7
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
18
19
19
56
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
20
20
5
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
20
21
27
4
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
21
22
22
10
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
23
31
14
 Wayfaring Stranger Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
24
24
7
 Let My Light So Shine Zane & Donna King
24
25
25
12
 The Return Soul’d Out
25
26
26
8
 I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less Mark Bishop
26
27
21
19
 Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace Kingsmen
18
28
28
6
When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
 Inspirations
28
29
29
6
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
29
30
34
3
 It Carried Him Perrys
30
31
23
23
 Beat Up Bible Down East Boys
4
32
32
4
 Never Changes Steeles
32
33
 33
8
 Remember That He Loves You Doug Anderson
25
34
30
21
 What An Anchor Mylon Hayes Family
15
35
35
11
 Let Me Take You to the Cross Ivan Parker
28
36
*
1
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
36
37
37
3
 When I Wake Up to Sleep No More Old Time Preachers Quartet
37
38
*
1
 So Good to Me McKameys
38
39
*
1
 Your Will Another Way Jay Stone Singers
39
40
36
23
 By a Show of Hands Carolina Boys
8
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

