Gleaves – Unthank Exchange Wedding Vows

Lebanon, Tennessee (November 6, 2018) – Tammie Gleaves and Deon Unthank were joyfully married on October 20, 2018 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon, TN.
After meeting on an on-line dating site a year ago the two entered into Holy Matrimony and are eager to begin their new life together.
The ceremony was officiated by the bride’s son, Rev. Caleb Midgett. The wedding party consisted of both couple’s daughters (Hope Ivey, Olivia Doughtery, Amy Zika, and Leslie Unthank) as well as Deon’s son (Chris Unthank) and long time friend Dave McCann.
As Tammie stood at the back of the church waiting to walk down the aisle, Deon sang “Welcome To My World” to her.
The beautiful bride walked down the aisle to the song she was named after, “Tammy”. The Western themed ceremony was the topic of conversation at the reception.
“While not young newly weds, we are newly weds”, Deon commented, “It is so nice to find love again at this age and stage of life. I so look forward to living the rest of my life with this gorgeous lady.”
Together Deon and Tammie now have seven children and 18 grandchildren.
After enjoying a romantic honeymoon in the Smokie Mountains, the couple will reside in Lebanon, TN.
