Heart 2 Heart Announces 2019 Homecoming Artists

Gastonia, NC – Beloved North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart 2 Heart has announced the line-up for their 2019 Gaston Gospel Homecoming, which will celebrate their 21st year in music ministry.

In addition to Heart 2 Heart, the February 1st event will feature Gospel greats The Isaacs, The Bowling Family, and the The Bowling Sisters. The event is being held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with a concert start time of 7 pm. All seats are General Admission, and a $10.00 donation will be received at the door. Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

Of the event, Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser said “It is an honor and blessing to share the stage with such great talent. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate the amazing 21-year ministry God has given us, than with these family groups. We hope to see all the wonderful and supportive family, friends and fans that have made the past two plus decades such an amazing journey.”

About Heart 2 Heart

In 1998, Heart 2 Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio bring a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart 2 Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently reside in Cherryville, NC, with their families