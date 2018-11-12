Monday – November 12, 2018

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Lost,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Record release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a tenth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox), The Talleys, Three Bridges, and Jim Brady Trio! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Lost
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(6)
|
2
|
2
|
12
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
15
|Watch & See
|Erwins
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
11
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
17
|Rolled Back Stone
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
14
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
12
|Faithful
|Whisnants
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
16
|Anything Less
|Taylors
|
5
|
10
|
13
|
13
|Good News Never Gets Old
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
12
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile
|Williamsons
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
16
|Treasures of Heaven
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
11
|Running
|Martins
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
13
|Run the Race
|Hyssongs
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
8
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
16
|
10
|
20
|Jesus Messiah
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
2
|
17
|
17
|
7
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
7
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
6
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
19
|
20
|
11
|
17
|Meeting In the Middle of the Air
|Tribute
|
6
|
21
|
21
|
5
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
11
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
15
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
24
|
24
|
8
|Let My Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
13
|The Return
|Soul’d Out
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
9
|I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
4
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
7
|When Jesus Turns My Prison Into My Shouting Ground
|Inspirations
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
7
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
32
|
5
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
9
|Remember That He Loves You
|Doug Anderson
|
31
|
32
|
36
|
2
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
32
|
33
|
38
|
2
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
33
|
34
|
27
|
20
|Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
35
|
35
|
12
|Let Me Take You to the Cross
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Peace is On the Way
|Old Paths
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
4
|When I Wake Up to Sleep No More
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
37
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
2
|Your Will Another Way
|Jay Stone Singers
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.