Cheri Taylor Wraps Up Successful Florida Tour

(November 15, 2018)recording artist,not only has a powerful solo ministry, but she is also a very gifted speaker at Woman’s conferences, retreats, and events. We recently sat down and talked with her about one of her most exciting tours to the state of Florida!

Cheri’s trip to Florida consisted of leading music at a prayer revival and singing in concert. She also was the key note speaker at a multi-cultural women’s event in Orlando that had women in attendance from more than 4 countries! Her theme was, “Being a Woman of Influence; being salt and light at work, church, and home.” She ended the evening by singing her song, “Who Will Be Jesus.” The response was overwhelming! Cheri stated, “the Lord just moved! I was humbled and excited all at the same time.” The last part of her Florida tour was in Inverness, Florida and Cheri stated that it was one of the most exciting concerts in which she’s been a part. Sheri stated, “The spirit was moving, people were worshiping and I was in awe of what God did and I can’t wait to go back next year!”

As they headed back to their home in Santa Claus, Indiana, Cheri and her husband Greg stopped by WGMI in Bremen, Georgia for an interview with Jerry Segal. They discussed her ministry, her calling and her brand new book titled, “The Other Side of Broken.” When the interview was over, Cheri said she felt like she had made a new lifelong friend. Jerry told his audience, “You will love her, she’s the real deal.” This interview can still be heard by going to www.1440thetrain.com then clicking, “listen live,” then click “On Demand,” finally click on the Cheri Taylor picture.

Cheri’s latest single, “God’s Great Love,” is being played on radio everywhere. It can be found on the Family Music Group 2018 Vol 4compilation.

For more information on Cheri Taylor, her ministry or her new book, visit her online at: www.cheritaylor.org

About Butler Music GroupBased in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jason Davidson.

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of thePaul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.